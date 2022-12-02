Idaho murders: Police shed light on sixth person listed on lease at Moscow home

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho police say they do not believe the sixth roommate of the University of Idaho students slain earlier this month was involved in the quadruple homicide, which remains unsolved after 19 days.

The Moscow Police Department revealed Thursday that a sixth person was listed on the lease at 1122 King Road, which has been considered a crime scene since the November 13 bloodshed. Officials revealed hours later that the person had moved out prior to the before the school year began and was not present at the address at the time the four students were killed.

The Friday afternoon press release further stated that detectives "do not believe this person has any involvement in the murders."

Three of the building’s tenants, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, were among those found killed just before noon on November 13, police said. Kernodle’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, also did not survive the attack.

Mogen and Goncalves were sleeping on the same floor, in the same bed, when they were stabbed multiple times, according to police and family members. Chapin and Kerndodle were on a different floor.

Police have said the victims were asleep around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when they were stabbed multiple times on the second and third floors of the three-story home. The medical examiner determined some of the victims had shown signs of fighting back.

The residence was located just a block from the University of Idaho campus perimeter, and within eyeshot of some fraternity houses.

Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home at the time and survived.

According to authorities, Moscow Police officers responded around 11:58 a.m. to a report of an "unconscious person" at the address, but several people had gathered at the crime scene by the time police arrived, officials said.

According to police, the 911 call "originated from inside the residence," and came from one of the surviving roommates' cell phones. Police said multiple people spoke to the dispatcher before officers arrived.

Police have since towed five vehicles from the King Road home, and said they are in talks about when and how they will release the crime scene.

Officials have said they believe the attack was "targeted," despite some confusion as to how or why, and have not identified the intended victim.

On Wednesday, Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell said all of the vehicles that were towed from the home were previously searched and are "still part of the crime scene" and the ongoing search warrant. All five have been moved to the City of Moscow Maintenance Shop, where police can access them if the need arises.

A Range Rover understood to have belonged to Kaylee Goncalves, and several other cars of unknown ownership, are towed away from the scene of the quadruple homicide where she was killed in Moscow, Idaho.

Police have said they have collected 113 pieces of "physical evidence" and captured about 4,000 photos of the crime scene. Investigators have received more than 488 "digital media submissions" via the FBI portal.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect, and have not yet recovered the weapon.

State police forensics look for clues in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 21, 2022. Four University of Idaho students who were slain on November 13 in this house.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, and sending digital media here.

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

