Idaho murders: Search warrant reveals what police found in suspect's apartment

A pillow with a "reddish/brown stain." A "collection of dark red spotting." A disposable glove. At least a dozen strands of hair.

Those are just some of the items that investigators seized from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, 28, the former doctoral student charged with killing four University of Idaho students, according to a search warrant released Wednesday.

The warrant was served Dec. 30, the day Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania.

Included in the items taken from Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, according to the warrant, were a stained mattress cover, a computer tower, various receipts, the dust container from a "Bissell Power Force" vacuum cleaner, a "Fire TV" stick with a cord and plug and what's described as one "possible animal hair strand."

The other hair samples aren't specifically identified as human in the warrant, signed by Washington State University Assistant Police Chief Dawn Daniels. Nor does the document divulge whether any had been tested.

Investigators have said it is likely that the person who killed the four students would have been spattered by blood in the aftermath of the Nov. 13 massacre in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Four days after Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found slain, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said they were most likely attacked with a large knife and died from multiple stab wounds.

Police also searched Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he had been working on a Ph.D. in criminal justice and was a teaching assistant, but did not seize anything, the documents reveal.

The quadruple murder shocked the country and stymied police for seven weeks before Kohberger was arrested.

He has not yet entered a plea. The four charges of first-degree murder carry sentences that could include life in prison to the death penalty.

The document describing the physical evidence seized from Kohberger's apartment came in the wake of revelations that police had used male DNA on a leather knife sheath found at a crime scene — and matched it to samples found in the garbage of the suspect's family home in Pennsylvania — to link him to the killings.

Story continues

Police have not found what they believe to be the murder weapon. Nor have they revealed a possible motive.

Kohberger is expected to face a preliminary hearing in June.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com