Reuters

The graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho college students to death is expected to appear in court on Monday for his arraignment and to enter a plea on first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is scheduled to be appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge John Judge. Kohberger is accused of stabbing three women and one man in the early morning of Nov. 13 in the home of one of the women.