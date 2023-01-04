Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger en route to Idaho to face charges

Bryan Kohberger, suspected in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, is reportedly en route to Idaho to face murder charges.

The accused murderer, 28, was under heavy security when he was moved from Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania at around 6 a.m. local time Wednesday, TMZ first reported. He was in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police later the same morning, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Though he’s expected to face a judge by the end of the week, there’s no word yet whether the death penalty will be sought — though Idaho does have it.

It’s believed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were asleep when they were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Kohberger, who was taken into custody Friday in eastern Pennsylvania, is pursuing a Ph.D. in criminal justice at Washington State University. The school is located in Pullman, Wash., an estimated 7 miles west of the university attended by the victims in Moscow, Idaho. He was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

His family said in a statement this week that while they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” they “love and support our son and brother” and “promote his presumption of innocence.”

Kohberger’s family also noted in the statement, released by his public defender Jason LaBar, that they “have fully cooperated with law enforcement” thus far.

The alleged killer officially waived his extradition hearing on Tuesday during a court appearance in East Stroudsburg, Penn.

LaBar, a Monroe County’s public defender, said over the weekend his client is “eager to be exonerated.”

The horrific slayings shocked the victims’ community and kept the country on its toes in the weeks it took to finally name and arrest a suspect.

“This is the news we have been waiting for and a relief for our community,” University of Idaho president Scott Green said last weekend, following Kohberger’s arrest.

“It has been a stressful time for our university, but we never lost faith that this case would be solved.”