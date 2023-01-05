Idaho murders suspect makes court appearance to face charges

Sarah Lynch Baldwin
·2 min read

Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a court appearance in Idaho Thursday to face charges.

Kohberger appeared in Latah County District Court shortly after an affidavit written by police in Moscow, Idaho, was made public, revealing details of the evidence investigators say led to Kohberger's arrest for the Nov. 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary for his alleged involvement in the murders, said Latah County, Idaho, prosecutor Bill Thompson during a news conference after his arrest.

In court Thursday, Kohberger said that he understood the charges against him, and the judge denied bail. Another hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.  

According to the recently-released affidavit, DNA of the suspect was found on a knife sheath at the home where the four students were stabbed to death.

Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday. He is being held in the Latah County Jail.

Kohberger had just finished his first semester at Washington State University. Located in Pullman, Washington, the campus is roughly 15 minutes from the University of Idaho by car. Kohberger was enrolled at the school as a Ph.D. student in criminology and also worked as a teaching assistant there. He drove cross-country with his father from Washington state to Pennsylvania before Christmas.

He has denied allegations of his involvement in the murders at the University of Idaho, according to Monroe County public defender Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger in his extradition case in Pennsylvania. LaBar said during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday that Kohberger believed he would be exonerated, and that his family was "shocked" by his arrest.

LaBar described Kohberger to "48 Hours" as calm and intelligent.

"He's an ordinary man to me, I see no distinct characteristics," LaBar said. "He's easy to talk to. He's aware of the situation. He's very calm."

CBS News' Omar Villafranca and Emily Mae Czachor contributed reporting.

