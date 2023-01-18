Idaho murders: Woman recalls Bryan Kohberger in allegedly awkward online date, 'Why are you touching me?'

A woman on TikTok revealed cringeworthy details about a dating app rendezvous she claims she had with University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger years ago.

"My interactions with Bryan were very brief," Hayley Willette said in a series of videos the shared to the social media platform. "I don't know much about him. My total interactions with him were like 24 hours. We matched on Tinder. We talked for a couple hours, and then he was like, ‘Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ So we went to the movies."

That was about seven years ago, she said, and shortly after the date she ended contact and has since gotten married.

She claimed to have gone on a movie date with Kohberger a few hours after she matched with him, and that he subsequently invited himself inside her apartment.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER ALLEGEDLY SPAMMED ONE VICTIM WITH ISNTAGRAM DMS: REPORT

It was awkward, although she said she did not feel threatened by him. She claimed she eventually went into the bathroom and pretended to vomit to get him to leave.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"He kept trying to touch me, not like, inappropriately, just like trying to tickle me and like, rub my shoulders and stuff," she says. "And I was like, ‘Why are you touching me?’ Or, ‘What are you doing?’ And he would just like, get super serious."

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER TRADES INTENSITY FOR FEAR IN 2ND COURT APPEARANCE: BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT

He denied it, she claimed.

"Kind of like trying to gaslight me into thinking that he didn't touch me, which was weird," she said.

At that point, she said she pretended to be feeling sick and went into the bathroom, while he waited outside the door.

Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom in Moscow, Idaho, Jan. 12, 2023, for a status hearing. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26.

"I proceeded to pretend to throw up to get him to leave," she said. "It wasn't because I was scared of him or like, thought he would hurt me if I asked him to leave – it was just mostly because I'm socially awkward and didn't know how to ask him to leave."

Story continues

After that, he appears to have given up, according to her story.

"He ended up messaging me on Tinder that he was going to go, and I was like, ‘Awesome, my plan worked,’" she continued.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre, from left, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

About an hour later, she claims, he texted her, telling her she had "good birthing hips."

She did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S GRAD PROGRAM HAD ACCESS TO ‘CRIME LAB’ WITH CAMERA STREAMS: INSIDER

That was the end of their communication, she said.

Police arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30, 2022, in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students whom he allegedly attacked in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

The ambush killed 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENT STABBINGS TIMELINE

The first three lived together in a six-bedroom rental home just steps away from the University of Idaho campus. Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend, lived about 200 yards away and was spending the night over.

WATCH: Kohberger defense team hoping to delay proceedings 'as long as possible,' argues Francey Hakes

Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. at Washington State University at the time of the crimes, is being held without bail in Latah County, Idaho, on four counts of first-degree murder and a charge of burglary with entering the house with the intent to kill.

He’s due back in court at the end of June, when his defense is expected to challenge the evidence police used to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A surviving housemate, identified in court documents as DM, could be called to the stand to testify.