Idaho PD chief under investigation over chokehold demonstration that allegedly injured fellow officer: report

The police chief of Idaho's capital and largest city is being investigated over allegations that he put another officer in a chokehold that resulted in injuries during a demonstration.

The incident between Boise police Chief Ryan Lee and another officer occurred in late 2021 during a briefing with city officials, the Idaho Statesman reported. His lawyer, Chuck Peterson, told the newspaper that Lee was demonstrating two types of techniques on an officer, who volunteered to participate.

The holds involved the front of the headband shoulders. The officer later said he was injured as a result of the demonstration and filed a workers' compensation claim.

Fox News has reached out to the city, the police department, and state police, which is investigating the incident. It was not clear why the police is looking into a worker's claim.

A city spokesperson told the Statesman that the city was aware of the probe involving the chief.

"We see no reason to take any action," Justin Corr said. "Chief Lee continues to protect and serve the people of Boise with dignity and honor."

Lee came to the Boise Police Department in July 2020 after 20 years with the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon where he rose to the rank of assistant chief.