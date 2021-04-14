Idaho police close Chinden from Black Cat to Ten Mile roads in Meridian after car chase

Police have closed Chinden Boulevard between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads in Meridian after a car chase involving an armed suspect.

The chase started in Caldwell and ended in the area of Chinden east of Black Cat, and an armed man is still inside the target vehicle, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A tweet from the Meridian Police Department said to avoid the area near Chinden and N. Tree Farm Way, which is within the closed section of the busy road. Law enforcement officials want bystanders to steer clear, as the situation was not resolved as of around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.