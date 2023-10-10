Idaho police evacuate neighbors after man begins shooting gun outside their homes

Police officers evacuated residents in Caldwell after a man began shooting a gun outside their homes Monday evening, according to Caldwell police.

Law enforcement received reports that a man was shooting a handgun along a canal near West Easy Street between Dorman and Airport avenues, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. The reports said he was “making comments about harming himself and was actively shooting rounds into the air and ditch bank,” the release said.

Caldwell police, along with deputies from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, responded at 5:30 p.m. to the area and began setting up a perimeter. Police said they evacuated nearby homes, and Canyon County Dispatch sent out an alert advising neighbors to shelter in place.

After locating the suspect, Caldwell officers tried talking to him and attempted to “use less lethal munitions in an attempt to deescalate, but no rounds made contact.” The suspect eventually “discarded the firearm, surrendered peacefully and without further incident,” police said.

Police recovered the gun and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries” after he injured himself, according to the release.

Police said they plan to charge him with unlawful firearm discharge within city limits, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing arrest.

“Reverence for human life is a guiding principle when officers use force or otherwise deal with armed suspects,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in mental crisis, please know that you are not alone. Our officers will help you and be there in your time of need.”

Ingram said that those in crisis can call the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988 for 24/7 support.