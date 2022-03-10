Idaho police investigating 8-vehicle crash in Mountain Home; 1 dead; 3 injured

An eight-vehicle crash in Mountain Home left a passenger within one of the cars dead and sent three people to the hospital, police said.

The eight vehicles collided at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 93, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The crash involved three semi-trucks, two pickup trucks, two small passenger cars and a utility truck. Both the pickup trucks were pulling trailers.

A passenger in one of the pickup trucks, a 57-year-old man from Bena, Minnesota, died at the scene, according to the release. He was not immediately identified. Police said he was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the pickup remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Two of the three people who were taken to a local hospital were treated and released, police said.

Lanes of I-84 were blocked for several hours and began reopening at about 7:15 p.m, police said.

The cause of the collision is unclear, but police said there were reports the interstate was snow-covered. The incident was under investigation by state police.