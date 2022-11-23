Idaho police are investigating whether victim had a stalker

The Moscow Police Department said on Tuesday night that it has “looked extensively” into reports that murder victim Kaylee Goncalves may have complained about a stalker.

Kaylee, 21, was found brutally stabbed to death on 13 November along with her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana’s visiting boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Authorities have released limited and often contradicting information about the investigation ever since.

“Investigators have looked extensively into information they received about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker. They have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic and have not been able to verify or identify a stalker,” the department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night.

MPD, which did not respond to requests from The Independent, urged anyone with information regarding the alleged stalker to contact the tip line at 208-883-7180.

On Tuesday, the department also sought to clarify details regarding the weapon believed to have been used in the attacks, which took place at the girls’ off-campus house just two blocks from the university.

“There has been much conversation about the terminology used to describe the weapon,” the department posted. “The type of knife thought to be used in the attacks is believed to be a fix-blade knife. Detectives continue to look for the weapon.”

The statements came one day after hundreds attended the first memorial for one of the UI victims. Friends and family gathered in Mount Vernon, Washington to remember Ethan, described in a brief statement to reporters by his parents on Monday as “one of the most incredible people you will ever know”.

Details on funerals for the other victims have not yet been made public. A memorial service for all four students is planned for 2 December at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, about 90 miles north of Moscow, close to where Kaylee, Xana and Morgan grew up.

Families and authorities have been appealing for an end to wild speculation online and through word of mouth about the murders, saying the rumours not only worsen families’ pain but also hinder the investigation.