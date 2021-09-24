Idaho police officer shot, injured after gunfire exchange in Caldwell on Thursday

An Idaho police officer was shot in the wrist Thursday after police were called to a home in Caldwell.

Officers were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Linden Street in Caldwell, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Officers say they were told a man in the home was suicidal.

As police approached the home, someone inside allegedly began shooting at police. At least one of the officers returned fire.

One Caldwell officer was hit in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was released from the hospital sometime before Friday morning.

Following the gunshots, the man barricaded himself inside the home, according to CPD. After negotiations, the man in the home surrendered to police and was arrested without additional incident. The man was not injured in the gunfire. He has not been publicly identified.

Because at least one officer fired during the incident, the shooting will be investigated by the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force, with the Nampa Police Department leading the investigation.

Last week, an 18-year-old died after he and a 19-year-old checked into West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired earlier that night near North Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Lane in Caldwell.

The Treasure Valley has also seen numerous police shootings so far in 2021.