Idaho police said a man fled traffic stop, hid in Meridian home. Here’s how they got him

Idaho State Police said they took a man into custody Tuesday after a police chase in Meridian led to a house break-in.

The chase started at 1:54 p.m. when an Idaho trooper tried to pull over a vehicle whose driver was suspected of driving under the influence, according to Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell. The driver tried to evade police in his car and eventually fled on foot, breaking into and hiding in a residence near the corner of West Bloomington Drive and South Meridian Road, Snell said.

Meridian Police Department officers arrived with a K-9 to help the search, and police asked people to avoid the area as law enforcement tracked down the suspect. After the dog located the man, officers placed him in custody and he was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Jail records show the man was charged with three felonies: fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful entry while being pursued by law enforcement. He also was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.