Idaho police shoot, kill man after call to Garden City home. Here’s what we know.

Jacob Scholl
·2 min read

Two members of the Garden City Police Department shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the department.

Around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, three Garden City officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 5100 block of N. Quinella Street in Garden City. Shortly after arriving, police say a 58-year-old white man walked out of a home and allegedly pointed a handgun at police and threatened the officers.

Two officers pulled their own handguns and fired at the man, according to the news release. Though police called for paramedics and began life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

With the shooting, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was activated, which consists of police investigators from agencies throughout the county. Additionally, Garden City police will conduct an internal investigation regarding the shooting and review its own policies and procedure.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting.

In the news release, Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said body-worn cameras were recording at the time of the shooting, and investigators have video and audio of the shooting through different perspectives.

In an email to the Statesman, Allen said the department cannot release any video or audio of the shooting until the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case, issues a final disposition and approves the release of the recordings.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, a standard practice for Garden City and many police departments in Idaho.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent’s family as well as our officers and their families,” Allen said in the release. “… This incident will a leave a void in a family and will change the lives of the officers forever.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased man’s identity after family has been notified and an autopsy is performed.

Recommended Stories

  • Favorite Sectors of Q1 Earnings & Their Best ETFs, Stocks

    Among the 10 sectors with positive earnings growth, autos is expected to be the biggest contributor to the S&P 500 earnings with 203.1% growth. This was followed by basic materials (65.7% earnings growth), finance (50.5%), and retail (41.4%).

  • Passengers brawl in plane aisle in row over overhead bin

    Video shows passengers pushing each other and pulling each other’s hair

  • Mistaking Asian woman as white, Asian man attacks her over hate crimes, CA cops say

    Police said the man attacked the woman for “retaliation for hate crimes committed against the Asian community.”

  • Prosecutors rest their case in Derek Chauvin trial

    Almost 40 witnesses were called to the stand, including Minneapolis' police chief who openly condemned Derek Chauvin's treatment of George Floyd.

  • How did a Maserati end up wedged beneath this California overpass?

    “This is something I’d do in GTA, never expected to see it in real life.”

  • 16 states back Alabama's challenge to Census privacy tool

    Sixteen other states are backing Alabama's challenge to a statistical method the U.S. Census Bureau is using for the first time to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, the nation's once-a-decade head count that determines political power and funding. A federal judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file a brief in a support of a lawsuit brought by Alabama last month. The suit seeks to stop the Census Bureau from applying the method known as “differential privacy" to the numbers that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative seats later this year.

  • Boy, 15, convicted of sexual assaults and knife attacks on teenage girls on their way to school

    The attacks were carried out in Croydon, south London, between November 2019 and October 2020.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

    With Lonzo Ball out, Zion Williamson has initiated the Pelicans' offense with great success, scoring 37 and 38 points in his past two games.

  • Derrick Henry has the most ridiculous statistic in the NFL today

    Running back Derrick Henry of the Titans isn't just the best back in the NFL today -- he also has the NFL's most ridiculous statistic.

  • Cambodia Outraged After Vice Publishes Manipulated Photos of Khmer Rouge Genocide Victims

    “These People Were Arrested by the Khmer Rouge and Never Seen Again,” which was published on Friday, centered around an interview with Ireland-based artist Matt Loughrey. Loughrey claimed to have colorized images taken at Tuol Sleng (S-21) prison in Phnom Penh to humanize the 14,000 Cambodians tortured and killed there under the tyrannical leadership of Pol Pot, Reuters reported. Matt Loughrey in Vice is not colourising S21 photographs.

  • Virginia investigates after police use pepper spray on Black U.S. Army officer

    Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps, filed a lawsuit this month against Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, officers in the police department in the town of about 2,600 people in southeastern Virginia, over the incident that occurred in December. The lawsuit said the traffic stop "was ostensibly for the lack of a rear license plate, though the temporary tags were affixed to the back of the vehicle and visible."

  • 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will be consolidated for pre-trial purposes

    Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits arising from allegations of misconduct during massage sessions. Via the Houston Chronicle, the 22 cases will be consolidated for pre-trial purposes. Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier will process the cases until the time comes for trial. At that point, the cases will be referred back to the judges [more]

  • Parents of Daunte Wright break silence after fatal shooting by police

    Katie and Aubrey Wright and their attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms discuss the death of their unarmed son during a traffic stop and how they are seeking justice.

  • Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

    People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.In photos Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA solid start to the new reality of outdoor dining in Cranleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSSd88nHdV— Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) April 12, 2021 Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Daunte Wright – live: Chauvin defence begins as Minneapolis rocked by night of protests and tear gas

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight