Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing set for June

A preliminary hearing for Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26 as he appeared in court Thursday for the second time.

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and remains without bail. He has not entered a plea in connection with the Nov. 13 deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were found dead at an off-campus home.

The suspect, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, more than a month after the students’ deaths. An autopsy determined the victims, who were each in their early 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators found the suspect’s DNA on a knife sheath at the home, according to police.

Kohberger, who also faces a felony burglary charge, was extradited to Idaho last week. He made his first court appearance on Jan. 5.

Last week, officials released a probable cause affidavit detailing the arrest of Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. candidate at Washington State University. The document states a surviving roommate claimed the alleged killer walked by her at the home on the morning of the murders.

The roommate allegedly heard multiple commotions inside the house after 4 a.m., including crying and a male voice saying “something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you,’” according to the document.

The affidavit only refers to that roommate as D.M. The two surviving roommates were previously identified as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke

“D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” the affidavit says.

The roommate said she didn’t recognize the man, according to the document, which continues, “The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.”