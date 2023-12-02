Idaho ranked one of the most dangerous states for young drivers. Here’s where we rank

A new study conducted by a New Orleans-based law firm has found that Idaho is the second-most dangerous state in the United States for young drivers.

From 2017 until 2021, Idaho had 167 fatal crashes involving people between the ages of 15 and 20, according to the study. That makes up 15.6% of all fatal crashes in the Gem State during that time frame, second only to Utah.

The study noted that 2018 was the deadliest year in that span for Idaho, with 41 young drivers dying on the road.

The study, conducted by Cueria Law Firm, used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a federal government agency.

Utah and Idaho were joined in the top three by another neighbor of the Gem State: Montana. Utah has a young driver fatal accident rate of 15.9%, while Montana sits at 15.4%.

“There is cause for concern in this data, as the difference between some states and the national average is huge,” Brent Cueria, founder of Cueria Law Firm, said of the study. “Even some less populated states on the list, with potentially fewer cars on the road, still have fatal crash numbers that go well into the hundreds.”

Of the top 10 states with the most fatalities of people between 15 and 20, Indiana was the highest ranking in terms of population, at 17th with a population of 6.8 million people.

“Even without cars on the road, however, at a young age, it can be tempting to make the most of an open road by taking risks like speeding, meaning that the most significant danger to you at the wheel could be yourself,” Cueria said.

What other states are dangerous for young drivers?

According to data from the NHTSA used in the study, here are the top 10 most dangerous stats for young drivers, showing Idaho in second place:

Utah, Idaho and Montana make up the top three of dangerous states for young drivers, despite their lower populations.

How to help keep young drivers safe

While Idaho’s ranking is high, young drivers are over-represented in fatal crashes, according to AAA. Based on the population size of drivers between 15 and 20, they’re involved in deadly crashes two to three times more than what would be expected.

AAA offers tips to adults who are helping a young driver learn:

Take the necessary time to teach teenagers about the road. If riding in the car with them, quiz them along the way, such as asking what other cars are doing or which vehicle has the right of way.

Explain that the faster you’re driving, the higher the risk of injury when crashing. Remind teens that even during nice weather, it’s important to maintain a safe following distance and plan to have plenty of time to react.

Have your teen travel to the same destination using different routes so they become accustomed to different driving conditions and experiences.

Ensure the seats and mirrors are correctly adjusted for your teen before hitting the road.

Remind young drivers that seat belt use is non-negotiable: they must be buckled in.

Encourage teens to ignore any distractions and focus purely on driving.

“The combination of quality instruction and ongoing reinforcement establishes a really strong foundation for teen drivers,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde stated in a news release. “Think of your teen’s driver education like wet cement – you want to shape habits and provide the necessary support to keep them in the right place, and time is of the essence.”