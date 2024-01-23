Idaho Republican proposes bill defining ‘gender’ as synonym for ‘sex’ in state law

A Blackfoot Republican wants to define “gender” as explicitly tied to sexual organs, an attempt to remove space for transgender and non-binary people in Idaho law.

The bill from Rep. Julianne Young would define “gender” as a synonym for “sex” and not as “a synonym for gender identity, an internal sense of gender, experienced gender, gender expression, or gender role.”

That definition contradicts a widely recognized distinction between the biological characteristics of men and women and the social meanings of gender.

The bill also defines “sex” as a person’s “biological sex, either male or female.” The previous definition of sex was “the immutable biological and physiological characteristics ... genetically determined at conception and generally recognizable at birth.”

The ACLU of Idaho told the Idaho Statesman the bill was “dangerous for Idahoans” and ignores decades of legal precedent.

“Once again, the Idaho Legislature is attempting to overstep its authority and supersede biological and medical expertise in search of a problem,” the ACLU wrote in a statement. “The U.S. Constitution prohibits elected officials from enacting laws that are discriminatory, and this proposal attempts to legislate away the existence of transgender, non-binary, and intersex people in Idaho.”

Young said she believes the bill “provides us a helpful legal platform” as the state navigates policies around sex.

Transgender people identify as a gender different from their sex assigned at birth. “Gender identity” refers to a person’s “internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Young’s bill would also add the new definition of “sex” to the state’s Vulnerable Child Protection Act, a “privacy and safety” bill for students and the state’s birth certificate requirements.