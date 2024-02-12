Idaho Republicans choose new House majority leader after ousting Megan Blanksma

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Republican lawmakers in the Idaho House elected a new majority leader Monday.

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, was chosen by the House Republican Caucus as majority leader after Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, was ousted from that seat last week.

Blanksma was the first majority leader in living memory to lose her position mid-session and the first woman to serve in the role. Her ouster displayed conflict within the GOP between the party’s far-right and more traditional members — Blanksma was the only member of leadership to vote against a scaled-down budget bill last week that could lead to limits on new funding for state agencies.

“I am humbled and grateful to have received the vote of my colleagues to serve,” Monks said in an emailed statement. “Public service is both a privilege and responsibility. I am dedicated to continuing the work of the passing of good policy for the State of Idaho.”