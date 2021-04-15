Idaho Republicans tried to block any future marijuana legalization. How’d it turn out?

Hayat Norimine
·6 min read

An attempt by Idaho Republican leaders to make it impossible to legalize drugs in the state through a ballot initiative failed on Thursday, missing the supermajority support it needed in the House.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have required two-thirds of the House and Senate to approve the removal of a drug from Schedule I or Schedule II. Despite 26 co-sponsors who signed on to the amendment, House GOP leaders failed to garner the 47 votes needed to advance the measure to the Senate.

House members voted 42-28 in favor of the amendment, just short of the two-thirds required. The legislation divided Republicans, several of whom grew emotional as they spoke on the impact of drugs in their families. Many of them centered their debates around medical cannabis or hemp.

Several lawmakers who supported the measure on Thursday argued that putting the amendment on the 2022 ballot would give the public a voice on drug policy. Had the Legislature approved the measure, it would have been up for a vote in the 2022 general election.

If the amendment had passed in both chambers, voters potentially could have faced both the anti-drug measure and a medical marijuana initiative that groups are trying to get on the ballot.

Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she wanted voters to have the option to support the constitutional amendment, since they might be voting on support of medical cannabis.

“I do not want to be the one that took that choice away from them,” said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. “Let’s give them the opportunity to have a voice. Let’s give them a choice on the ballot.”

Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, criticized the measure for what he said was essentially the same question that a medical marijuana initiative would provide.

Placing the constitutional amendment on the ballot would have cost up to $200,000, according to the measure’s fiscal note.

The measure was a second attempt by House Republicans to lock in the state’s current drug laws after a previous version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, was scrapped.

Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, fought back tears on the House floor as he talked about how his family has been affected by drugs that are illegal in Idaho. Palmer’s son has been arrested on drug charges.

“We’re going to lose in the end, but let’s try right now to do our best to at least slow it down,” Palmer said. “I don’t want another family to go through this.”

Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, said that if this measure were to be the only policy he’s able to pass, “I’d be happy.” He said it would make the Legislature involved in preventing substance abuse.

“We could change a lot of people’s lives if you think about it,” Erickson said.

Legalizing medical marijuana or other drugs

Rep. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, said marijuana isn’t the “big, nasty” villain legislators make it out to be. He criticized lawmakers for focusing too much on cannabis when he believes painkiller abuse is the problem they should tackle.

“This is a marijuana bill. Let’s call it what it is,” Christensen said. Despite mentions of other drugs, something like methamphetamine would never be legalized in Idaho, he said.

“Here we are worried about marijuana when the opioid crisis is a much bigger issue. Why aren’t we dealing with that?” he said.

Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, said medical marijuana helps patients in pain and is popular among Idaho residents.

Kingsley and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, co-sponsored a bill to legalize medical cannabis with strict limitations, but it stalled in committee. The bill was crafted by Jeremy Kitzhaber, a retired senior master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force with Stage 4 terminal cancer.

Nobody has ever overdosed on cannabis, Kingsley said, which could provide an alternative to opioids.

“We’re causing Idahoans to be criminals, people who need the medicine,” Kingsley said. He spoke of a constituent who gets marijuana for her sick mother in Washington state.

“The people of Idaho overwhelmingly would like medical marijuana. It’s off the scales,” Kingsley said. “Let’s listen to the people. You want to turn this place blue? Go against the people.”

Idaho Republicans fear more ‘Oregon-style’ drug policies

Proponents of the bill railed against drug legalization in bordering states, specifically Oregon and Washington, and have said the amendment would protect Idaho from the slippery slope of legalizing drugs beyond pot.

Idaho is surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana in some capacity, with the exception of Wyoming.

Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Montana have legalized recreational and medical pot, while Utah allows medical marijuana. Voters in more conservative states, such as South Dakota and Arizona, approved recreational use during the November election. A total of 36 states have approved medical marijuana use, while 15 allow recreational use.

Oregon voters in November also approved a measure that decriminalizes having small amounts of a range of street drugs and reduces penalties for larger amounts.

Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said she fears that “Oregon-style” drug policies could hit Idaho. “When we look over at Denver, or Seattle, or Portland, do we as Idahoans see Boise next?”

Despite legalizing the production of hemp for Idaho residents who obtain a license, the bill did not remove hemp off Idaho’s list of Schedule I drugs.

Rubel, the House minority leader, said routine bills that update Idaho drug laws based on federal changes often don’t get a two-thirds vote from the House. A bill this session would have removed Epidiolex — a drug that’s a CBD oil product — off the Schedule I list after the Food and Drug Administration approved it to be used to treat seizures. That bill passed with a 43-27 vote in the House — short of the two-thirds needed.

Other lawmakers said they worried the measure would go too far.

Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, who’s a pharmacist, said the measure could jeopardize patients’ “right to try” — which in Idaho allows terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs as treatments. Some critics expressed concern that a change in Idaho’s Constitution would trump the Right to Try Act in the state’s code.

“This is a big overreach,” Chew said. “If there is a substance you’re concerned about, let’s pass legislation about that substance.”

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, who’s a cancer survivor, agreed with Chew. She said her mother got hooked on opioids and “ended up killing herself because of it.”

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the amendment was brought over fears of marijuana — but she said the fact that hemp is still listed as a Schedule I drug in Idaho should make the amendment “totally unacceptable” to be put on the ballot.

“There’s a lot of unintended consequences here,” Moon said.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony, John Wall Sink Millions into Cannabis Brand – Are Marijuana Stocks a Good Buy?

    If you're looking to put your money into an industry that is "high"-growth in more ways than one, cannabis might be the ticket. With more states legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, a growing...

  • Letters to the Editor: Supreme Court, you can catch COVID-19 at home Bible studies

    The 1st Amendment suggests the founders also wanted freedom from religion, which is important during a pandemic, says a reader.

  • Dennis Gardeck, Kylie Fitts sign one-year tenders

    Gardeck was a restricted free agent and Fitts was an exclusive rights free agent.

  • Stellantis electric cars will have up to 800 km range

    Automaker Stellantis said Thursday it plans to develop four electric vehicle platforms that will offer up to 800 kilometers (500 miles) of range to help consumers overcome range anxiety.

  • Wild Patrick Marleau-Golden Knights stat shows Sharks icon's longevity

    Patrick Marleau's longevity is something to marvel at.

  • Satellite images show the Ever Given in limbo the day before Egypt impounded it, demanding up to $900 million in compensation

    The Ever Given was declared seaworthy, but it isn't yet allowed to leave a holding area off the Suez Canal because of the huge damages claims.

  • This Is the Year to Start Following IndyCar

    The series that orbits the Indianapolis 500 is far from perfect, but the excellent racing makes it worth the watch.

  • Browns, Raiders players say they'll skip offseason workouts

    Following the guidance and advice of Browns center and NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, Cleveland’s players joined a growing list of teams vowing to skip voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. The Browns followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and New York Giants in saying they’ll exercise their collectively bargained rights not to take part in the workouts, which were scheduled to begin next week.

  • Want to know where weed culture is going? Here's a hint: L.A. L.A. L.A.

    In the run-up to 4/20, a look at some of the ways Southern California is shaping the cannabis conversation.

  • SpaceX, NASA give 'go' for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

    SpaceX is gearing up for its third astronaut launch in under a year, after getting the green light from NASA a week ahead of next Thursday’s planned flight. Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s space company Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff with a crew of four to the International Space Station. This will be the first crew flight using a recycled Falcon and Dragon.

  • After Leaving Las Vegas, Sands Wants to Set Up Shop in Texas

    Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) sold the last vestiges of its Las Vegas casino empire last month, supposedly to go all-in on the Asian gambling market. Despite president and CEO Rob Goldstein said he saw Vegas as still having "plenty of gas in the tank" for growth, the casino operator seems to be getting out of Dodge and hoping to expand in Texas and elsewhere. Sands is unveiling TV and radio ads in Texas today that argue the "billions of tourism and gambling dollars" that leave the state each year for casinos in neighboring Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma should remain in the state.

  • During Capitol Insurrection, D.C. Police Called for Backup 17 Times in 78 Minutes

    Cmdr. Robert Glover of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department was severely outnumbered on Jan. 6, when thousands of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cannabis industry has been getting a whole lot bigger this year. With New York, New Mexico, and Virginia passing marijuana legislation already in 2021, 17 states have now legalized marijuana for recreational use. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are some of the most promising high-growth stocks in the industry, and they could all make for solid long-term investments.

  • Cuban 'healer' performs surgeries with a machete

    This "healer" performs surgery with a macheteand provides unorthodox alternatives to traditional medicineLocation: Havana, Cuba(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CUBAN HEALER, JORGE GOLIAT, ADDRESSING PATIENTS, SAYING: "Try to use a bag with camphor on top of you, from time to time, smell it and have rum once a week at least. Even after half a bottle of rum you will see that the pandemic will not enter your soul."Jorge Goliat says he can cure anyone in 10 minutes(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) CUBAN HEALER, JORGE GOLIAT, SAYING:"120 to 150 people a day come for different surgeries. They come and leave satisfied. If they can't walk, they leave walking. If they can't move or raise an arm, they can raise it."Goliat started healing with his machete over 30 years agowhen he says he was visited by a spirit(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PATIENT, RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, SAYING: "When he does that with the paper and the candle he tells me everything that the scanner, the ultrasound and the x-rays could tell me. It's complete and exactly the same [...] "Seeing is believing."

  • How much money should I spend on Coinbase stock? Financial advisers offer guidance to young investors

    As Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, goes public on Wednesday, financial advisers want you to remember the difference. Enter Coinbase, a platform with 56 million verified users that enables the purchase and sale of crytpocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear to just keep increasing in value. An obvious investment, considering the expert take that cryptocurrency is at a “tipping point,” right?

  • Every time I pull out my ID, I deadname myself. Transgender people can't live like this.

    I know who I am. But all my identifying documents don't match my gender identity.

  • Swap the crop? New York hemp farmers eager to grow marijuana

    Legal marijuana is coming to New York and hemp farmer Samir Mahadin sees it as a potential lifeline. Farmers dealing with depressed prices for plants that produce CBD are eager to take part in a statewide marijuana market expected to generate billions of dollars a year once retail sales start. Last month, New York became the second-largest state to legalize recreational marijuana after California, with retail sales expected to begin as early as next year.

  • Premium Cannabis Company Sets Out to Transform the Cannabis Experience with Unique Franchise Model

    The following article is sponsored by Item 9 Labs. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. The cannabis industry is thriving and with it, many key players like Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA), Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), among others, are making headlines that put the market in the eyes of investors and cannabis enthusiasts. With the recent focus on wellness, cannabis has been gaining credibility as an alternative to pharmaceuticals, hence, making it essential to increase accessibility to more consumers. Until federal legalization becomes a reality, there are many hurdles that companies, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders face due to differing regulations. Lately, companies are opting for M&As to make things easier and scale outside of the process of applying for a license in each state they want to operate. Yet, there is another option, and Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is making it a reality through its unique franchise model. With its recent acquisition of ONE Cannabis Group ("OCG Inc."), Item 9 Labs Corp. is one of the first vertically integrated cannabis franchise companies, benefitting from the accelerated scale and reduced capital expenditure across its dispensary franchise Unity Rd. and premium product brand Item 9 Labs. The company’s goal is to elevate cannabis consumer trust and it is set to do this through its products, modernized retail franchises and ongoing education to communities nationwide. Here’s what you need to know. Cannabis Franchise Model Item 9 Labs is already known for its well-crafted lifestyle brand and innovative cannabis vape technologies, offering premium, award-winning products that are a preferred choice in Arizona’s new adult-use cannabis market. For its next big step, the company is focused on developing the Unity Rd. marijuana franchise and complementing the retail footprint with expansion of its products. “Franchising significantly reduces barriers to entry for prospective entrepreneurs and dispensary brands seeking national scale. Since Unity Rd. shops are locally owned and operated, it’s the most viable expansion method due to greatly reduced corporate capital expenditures. For example, traditional multistate operators need to fund all business development, whereas franchise brands can scale at a more rapid rate and a reduced cost,” said Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs. Unity Rd. creates new opportunities in the cannabis sector by providing solutions to industry challenges commonly faced by existing business owners, prospective entrepreneurs and consumers. Franchise partners benefit from continued guidance and tools provided by the franchisor across all areas of the business, including licensing, supply chain, regulatory compliance, banking or cash operations and marketing. Future Looks Promising for National Development of the Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise After the recent elections, the cannabis industry saw many states changing legislation in favor of cannabis. The most recent state to join the club is New York. Here are a few trends to take into account that put Unity Rd. in a favorable position for scale: Arizona Arizona citizens voted in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana in the November 2020 election. The state began awarding dispensaries recreational marijuana sales licenses at the end of January. Sales in Arizona reached $2.9 million in the first 10 days of adult-use sales being legalized. The adult-use market is expected to be worth $375-$400 million during the first year of sales in the state and $700-$760 million by 2024. Michigan The cannabis industry in the Great Lakes State has been booming, with sales reaching $104 million in February 2021, up from the same period of 2020. For the full year of 2020, Michigan saw a total of $985 million in cannabis sales. New York New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law on March 31, making the Empire State the 15th in the U.S. to legalize cannabis. The legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of marijuana concentrates and to buy recreational cannabis from licensed retailers. The bill also permits the cultivation of up to 3 mature and 3 immature plants for personal use. Illinois In January 2021, Illinois hit sales record, generating roughly $89 million in adult-use cannabis purchases, according to Marijuana Moment. Moreover, for the first year of legal sales, Illinois collected $205 million in cannabis taxes, while approximately $757.9 million in cannabis has been sold, the report continued. Corporate Highlights In addition to the recent acquisition of OCG Inc., Item 9 Labs is expanding the operations space on its cultivation site by over 650,000 square feet. Phase 1 of the expansion is slated to break ground in the coming months and will expand the current operational footprint by 300% as well as create around 60 jobs. The company also owns and operates DispensaryPermits.com and DispensaryTemplates.com, leading online platforms for information surrounding cannabis business applications, regulations and state updates. Item 9 Labs has seen approximately 20% sequential quarterly growth over the last 5 quarters with revenues beyond $20 million annually. The company’s latest key financial highlight for Q1 FY2021 (compared with Q1 FY2020) saw an increased revenue of 98% to $3 million and its gross profit increased 195% to $1.4 million. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVivos Therapeutics Leads the Battle Against Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sir Mick Jagger on lockdown and working with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

    The star tells BBC 6 Music about working with Dave Grohl and the true story behind his lost memoirs.

  • The rise of female UFC fighters obscures profound exploitation, inequality

    China's Zhang Weili, on the right, has helped grow the popularity of the UFC in her native country. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty ImagesThe mixed martial arts pay-per-view event UFC 261 features two bouts that would have been unheard of just 10 years ago. Russian-born Valentina Shevchenko will fight Jessica Andrade, a Brazilian and an out lesbian, for the women’s flyweight title on April 24, 2021. That same night, Rose Namajunas, an American of Lithuanian descent, will square off against Zhang Weili, who has caused the popularity of the UFC to surge in her native China, for the women’s strawweight title. The rise of women in mixed martial arts – which the late Sen. John McCain once derided as “human cockfighting” – is remarkable, and reflects the diversity and global appeal of the sport. But as I write in my new book, “Fighting Visibility: Sports Women and Female Athletes in the UFC,” it’s important for fans and spectators to look beneath the sheen of gender parity. While women may glow under the bright lights of the Octagon, exploitation and deep inequalities persist. Ronda Rousey, trailblazer In 2011, UFC president Dana White famously said that the promotion company would “never” include female fighters. However a year later, the UFC signed Ronda Rousey for a “six-month experiment” in women’s MMA. It paid off. Rousey became a star unparalleled in women’s combat sports history. By 2015, she was the UFC’s highest-paid athlete – male or female. Even though Rousey retired from MMA long ago, the UFC continues to court fans by promoting its women fighters. Lawrence Epstein, the UFC’s chief operating officer, recently told sports business publication Sportico that female athletes are a “huge growth engine” that brings in different audiences for the company. He noted that featuring women had grown the “female fan base” in ways that have “been transformative to the UFC.” The UFC’s interest in promoting women has been rare in a sporting landscape that regularly objectifies, trivializes or downright ignores sportswomen and their fans. Selling a message of empowerment The phrase “representation matters” is popular across an array of brands and platforms today, and consumers are ready to invest in companies that promote women’s and girls’ empowerment – including a stereotypically hypermasculine brand like the UFC. The UFC has come to understand the power of promoting diverse female athletes for expanding their market and boosting profits. This doesn’t absolve them from the sexism, racism, xenophobia or transphobia that has characterized the promotion over the years. But it does show that the UFC is willing to give women a platform and sell a message of empowerment. The promotion often depicts female fighters as heroines who, against all odds, have broken barriers in MMA and in sports more broadly. Seeing women be successful in the sport gives an impression that anything is possible and all the challenges female fighters have faced are behind them. So yes, representation matters, and female fighters have, relative to other sports, high levels of exposure, especially given that just 4% of all global sports media coverage features female athletes. But, as retired UFC fighter Julie Kedzie recently told me, “It’s not enough to shatter the glass ceiling. You have to clear the glass.” In other words, just because women are in the UFC, it doesn’t mean that they’re treated fairly. Representation doesn’t end exploitation The UFC likes to boast that it is unlike any other sport, because female athletes can make as much as men. However, when taking Ronda Rousey out of the equation, there is little evidence to support this. The UFC isn’t a publicly traded company – at least not yet – so it doesn’t have to disclose athlete pay. Due to the difficulty of obtaining a full picture of fighter pay,the UFC can continue to make claims of parity. However, most estimates put fighter pay at 10% to 20% of the UFC’s overall revenue, with the bulk of that distributed toward UFC champions and stars – most of whom are men. As a comparison, NFL and NBA players receive around 50% of revenue the leagues take in. In my research, I obtained a snapshot of fighter pay from some state athletic commissions. Although the picture is incomplete because not all states or countries require the UFC to disclose fighter pay, the data made available to me suggest that the median payout for female fighters is 68% of what male fighters earn. Fighting can be lucrative for some. But when compared with an MMA empire worth billions of dollars, the reward for individual fighters can seem minuscule – especially when taking into account the mental and physical toll of the sport. A ‘climate of fear’ Part of the issue around pay inequality is that the UFC has successfully thwarted fighters’ efforts to unionize and create a path for collective bargaining. The UFC saves a lot of money because their fighters are independent contractors. This means that fighters must pay for things leagues and teams typically cover in other sports. They fund their own training and coaching, health care, management, retirement investments, recovery therapies and taxes out of their UFC payouts or income from other jobs. This means that outside of the handful of UFC stars, many fighters struggle to make ends meet. In my book I interview former UFC fighters Leslie Smith and Kajan Johnson, who tried to organize fighters before the organization ended its relationships with both athletes. They contend that the UFC treats fighters as employees and incorrectly classifies them as independent contractors. For example, fighters have to submit to random drug testing and wear UFC partners’ apparel for their fights, which is atypical of contractual relationships. Smith and Johnson believe that unionization is the best chance fighters have to gain more agency, pay and health care. Lucas Middlebrook, a labor attorney who advised Smith and Johnson, told me that despite the promise of unionizing, “UFC fighters are proving to be a really difficult group to organize.” “The reason for that,” he continued, “is the climate of fear that’s been created by the UFC. The amount of control that the UFC exerts over these fighters has done just that. It has created this perfect storm of fear of retaliation.” A union would benefit all UFC fighters, but women and people of color have historically gained the most from unionizing efforts because unions decrease pay gaps and work inequities. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] If you tune into the Weili vs. Namajunas or Shevchenko vs. Andrade bouts, you’ll see an MMA master clinic from women who wouldn’t have been allowed in the UFC a decade ago. But will Shevchenko get paid to win what Jorge Masvidal – a male athlete also fighting for a title – would be paid to lose? I wouldn’t bet on it. Increased visibility of female athletes is important. But the feel-good mantra of “representation matters” cannot hide the fact that female fighters – and male fighters, for that matter – deserve better working conditions and pay in the UFC.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer McClearen, University of Texas at Austin. Read more:What the ‘Fearless Girl’ statue and Harvey Weinstein have in commonHow social media helped fuel indie wrestling’s resurgence Jennifer McClearen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.