Idaho rescuers search for missing child in Fruitland. Here’s what to do if you see him

Jacob Scholl
·1 min read

Police in Fruitland are searching for a missing child last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fruitland police were dispatched after hearing a report that 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughn was missing and last seen near his home at Southwest 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue, according to a tweet from Idaho State Police.

Local residents joined police, fire crews and paramedics to begin searching for the child. A helicopter from St. Luke’s and Idaho Mountain Rescue teams arrived and also began searching, with the latter using its trained rescue personnel and a K-9 in the search.

Despite the large number of people looking for the child, he has yet to be found, according to a news release from the Fruitland Police Department.

In the release, Fruitland police Chief JD Huff thanked the public for their help. He asked for everyone to keep an eye out for the 5-year-old boy but to stay out of the search area while the professional search is conducted.

Michael Joseph Vaughn is described as 43 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft video game T-shirt and dark blue boxer briefs. He responds to the nickname of “Monkey,” according to police.

If you or someone you know has information on the child’s whereabouts, please call the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006, extension 0.

Police are also encouraging those who live in the Fruitland area to check their property and any security cameras.

