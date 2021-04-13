Idaho river named nation’s most endangered; changes coming to Greenbelt, Sawtooths

Nicole Blanchard
·3 min read

An Idaho river has been named the country’s most endangered in a report from conservation group American Rivers.

The Snake River, which flows across Southern Idaho and forms part of the state’s western border, took the No. 1 spot on American Rivers’ 2021 list of most endangered rivers in the U.S. The report attributed its first-place ranking to the controversial dams that Rep. Mike Simpson recently proposed breaching.

The report said the four dams — all located in Washington — raise water temperature at parts of the river and pose a hazard to migrating salmon.

“The four Lower Snake dams turned 140 miles of cool, flowing river into a series of stagnant reservoirs,” the report said.

It’s not the first time the Snake River has been included in the report. American Rivers officials said the Snake has made the list 12 times in the 36 years the organization has published its report.

American Rivers backed the controversial dam breaching as a solution to water quality and wildlife threats, as well as an opportunity to restore tribal resources.

Other waterways in the report include the Lower Missouri River, Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, Georgia’s South River, New Mexico’s Pecos River, Oklahoma’s Tar Creek, California’s McCloud River, Massachusetts’ Ipswich River, Iowa’s Raccoon River and Mississippi’s Turkey Creek.

Boise to replace five sections of Greenbelt

Boise Parks and Recreation will start construction on five sections of the Greenbelt in May, according to a news release from the department.

The following sections are scheduled for replacement:

Railroad Trestle Bridge to 9th Street Bridge (north side)

Broadway Bridge to Parkcenter Bridge (north side)

East end of Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park to Marden Lane (north side)

Leadville Avenue to the Baybrook Court Bridge (south side)

East Parkcenter Bridge at Bown Way to East Parkriver Drive (south side)

Officials said the final project should be completed this fall. Greenbelt users will encounter detours or closures as the projects are underway. The existing asphalt pathways will be placed with concrete.

St. Luke’s, city of Boise partner on new trail

St. Luke’s Health System and the city of Boise partnered to fund a new trail in Boise’s North End that will connect to existing routes in the Military Reserve area.

In a news release Monday morning, St. Luke’s said the new trail will start near the Boise VA Medical Center off of Union Street and connect to the Elephant Rock Loop trail. The trail, which has not yet been publicly named, will be three-quarters of a mile long. Crews with trail management agency Ridge to Rivers will construct the new route this year. The $12,000 cost will be paid by St. Luke’s.

Health system officials said the trail was requested by North End residents. St. Luke’s said it is paying for the trail as a gift to the community for enduring construction in the area as it built out the first phase of improvements at the medical center.

Changes in stay limits, food storage in Sawtooth National Recreation Area

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area has changed guidelines on camping stay limits and bear-proof food storage, according to a Forest Service news release.

Officials said they’ve consolidated rules for camping stay limits, implementing a uniform 10-day camping limit in the SNRA. Previously, stay limits varied throughout the area. Campers cannot stay in the same 30-mile radius for more than 10 days within a 30-day period whether they’re at designated campsites or dispersed sites. For dispersed camping, that limit extends to 16 days during the offseason.

The Forest Service is also cutting back on dispersed camping in high-traffic parts of the SNRA. Campers can only use designated sites or designated dispersed camping areas in areas including Redfish Lake and Alturas Lake.

The agency is also requiring campers to store food in bear-resistant containers when camping between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

