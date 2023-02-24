Idaho seeks to execute longtime death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto, again. What we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

For the third time in two years, Idaho has issued a death warrant for inmate Gerald Pizzuto, according to Idaho’s freshman attorney general, seeking to execute him on March 23.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced the latest attempt to execute Pizzuto, a convicted murderer, on Friday morning, seeking a conclusion to his 36-year-old conviction. Labrador, a former Idaho congressman, has been in the new role just eight weeks.

“Idaho law is clear; those who commit the most egregious crimes deserve the ultimate punishment,” Labrador said in a statement. “Pizzuto was sentenced to death. We followed the law and obtained a new death warrant.”

Idaho most recently pursued Pizzuto’s death by lethal injection in November. But the state prison system proved unable to obtain the lethal injection drugs needed to fulfill his death sentence, postponing his scheduled Dec. 15 execution.