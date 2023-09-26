Idaho sells old highway department HQ, ‘prime’ Boise real estate. This is who bought it

A trio of developers has bought the 44-acre property that housed the former headquarters of the Idaho Transportation Department on State Street.

The state sold the property to Idaho-based developers Hawkins Cos. and The Pacific Cos. and the Utah-based FJ Management, which runs convenience stores, hotels, oil refineries and senior living communities.

The property at 3311 W. State St. near Lowell Elementary School and Veterans Memorial Park in Boise consists of multiple office buildings and large parking lots. The sale sets the property on a path to be redeveloped in the coming years.

“These three companies emerged as the highest bidder to transform this prime piece of real estate into a dynamic and innovative development that will contribute to the growth and vibrancy of Boise and the entire state of Idaho,” said Kim Rau, public information officer for the Department of Administration, in a news release.

Rau said final terms and conditions of the sale will be developed in the coming weeks.

The department ran its operations from the property for just over 60 years and moved to the 200-acre site of the former Hewlett-Packard campus at 11311 W. Chinden Blvd. after a flood left the building with significant damage, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

Boise’s urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corp. or CCDC, has eyed the property as an important part of its State Street urban renewal district.

“44 acres of redevelopment is a tremendous change in this area of town and something that we want to be involved in,” Doug Woodruff, CCDC’s development director, said during an Aug. 30 meeting.

