Idaho sex offender who evaded registration for 21 years found in Pasco
A sex offender who skirted around registering in Idaho and evaded authorities for 21 years was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Pasco County on Friday.
Phillip Jenison, 75, was arrested for molestation in 1995 and was wanted for failure to to register as a sex offender in 1999, according to a news release. Registering with the National Sex Offender Registry was required upon his release from prison, authorities said. He holds the record in Idaho as the longest absconded sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Federal authorities found Jenison in Pasco County, where he had been since 2000. He was living under the alias of Philip Kane, according to the news release.
Jenison was arrested in Dixie County - north of Tampa Bay - and taken to jail. He will be extradited to Idaho, officials said. Along with his existing charge, he faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender in both Pasco and Dixie counties.
“The U.S Marshals Service remains relentless in its pursuit of sex offenders who attempt to evade justice for the crimes they commit against children,” said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida in a prepared statement.