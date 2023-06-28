Idaho sheriff implies drug users and criminals should go to Seattle

The sheriff of Kootenai County sent out a press release Tuesday, suggesting drug users and criminals should go to Seattle and it would be a “wonderful place to enjoy July 4th celebrations.”

The press release from Sheriff Robert B. Norris was directed at “Washington criminals and Kootenai County taxpayers.”

Norris said his county is a “preferred destination venue” for residents of Washington for the July 4th festivities, and that his jail has seen a large number of Washington residents being booked.

He said that he welcomes Washington residents, but noted Idaho’s “controlled substance” laws are different, from state to state.

“Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, are serious felonies in Idaho,” Norris said. “And one will go to jail or prison.”

Norris also noted marijuana is illegal in Idaho.

“This message is clear, if one chooses to possess controlled substances, or engage in any criminal behavior, Seattle, Spokane and the entire state of Washington is a wonderful place to enjoy July 4th celebrations,” Norris said.

Read the complete statement below:

Public Service Announcement

Attention: Washington Criminals and Kootenai County Taxpayers

Kootenai County Idaho is a preferred destination venue for many Washington residents during July 4th celebrations. In the past, the Kootenai County jail has seen a disproportionate number of jail bookings from our neighbors to the west. Sheriff Robert “Bob” Norris welcomes our law-abiding neighbors, however states that “controlled substance” laws are very different in Idaho than Washington. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, are serious felonies in Idaho and one will go to jail or prison. Marijuana is also against the law and is prohibited. Unlike Washington, Idaho law does not restrict Kootenai County Law Enforcement from enforcing the law and taking violators directly to the Kootenai County “Bed and Breakfast,” our county jail.

This message is clear, if one chooses to possess controlled substances, or engage in any criminal behavior, Seattle, Spokane and the entire state of Washington is a wonderful place to enjoy July 4th celebrations.

The Sheriff said “Don’t come to Kootenai County on vacation, and leave on probation.”

Attention Idaho Legislature: Provide local option taxing authority to the County Board of Commissioners to fund Sheriff Public Safety Operations. Stop placing the burden on property owners, they are low users of Law Enforcement services.

Sheriff Robert B. Norris

By: Lt. Zachary Sifford