Idaho stab victim dad says daughter didn’t suffer

The grieving father of one of four college students butchered in their bed on Nov.13 said his 21-year-old daughter probably didn’t suffer in the sudden attack that ended her life.

“It was fast,” Steve Goncalves told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday. “Nobody suffered, nobody felt... that kind of pain.”

The person who killed Kaylee Goncalves, along with two of her University of Idaho housemates and a guest, remains on the loose. Police have named no suspects in Moscow, Idaho’s first homicide in seven years.

“You can’t imagine sending your girl into college and they come back in an urn,” he said.

Investigators have described a puzzling murder scene and believe the killer used a knife to carve-up Goncalves, her best friend Madison Mogen, and 20-year-old couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. A dog and two other women in the house were unharmed.

Goncalves told “Good Morning America” the case’s lack of resolution has made it difficult for him to heal.

“I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve,” Goncalves said. “I want to be able to have justice first.”

Knowing the killer is on the loose has also prevented the Goncalve family from burying the daughter they called “our defender and protector” in a statement sent to KREM.

“My wife’s biggest fear, part of the reason we didn’t have a funeral, is because she couldn’t be guaranteed that that monster was going to not be there,” he said.

Local police, state police and the FBI are involved in the investigation.