Idaho stabbings investigators may not be ‘capable of handling a quadruple murder,’ lawyer says

The officials investigating the mysterious fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students last month may not be equipped to handle the case, a lawyer for one victim’s family said.

Investigators haven’t named a suspect or recovered the weapon used in the Nov. 13 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at an off-campus house.

“I’m not sure they’re capable of handling a quadruple murder,” lawyer Shanon Gray said of the investigators in an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. Gray is representing Goncalves’ family.

“If they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters,” Gray added.

The victims, who were all in their early 20s, each appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds, according to an autopsy.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, say the murders appear to have been a targeted attack. The victims’ two surviving roommates aren’t believed to be involved with the deaths.

Goncalves’ mother told “Today” her family feels “left in the dark” about the investigation and fears the murders could go unsolved.

“It’s sleepless nights. It’s feeling sick to your stomach,” Kristi Goncalves said. “It’s so many emotions that I’ve never, ever endured in my life, ever.”

Earlier this month, police said a person or people connected to a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the crime scene may have “critical information” about the case.