Idaho State Police investigate death on I-84 after finding abandoned vehicle

The Idaho State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning death on Interstate 84 in Canyon County.

At 5:54 a.m., troopers located an abandoned vehicle near the interstate, according to a press release. At 10:10 a.m., they responded to a report of a deceased male on westbound I-84 near milepost 26, about a half-mile from the abandoned vehicle.

Police determined that the male was the owner of the abandoned vehicle, and said he was struck by a vehicle traveling on westbound I-84.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Idaho State Police Communications Center at 208-846-7500.