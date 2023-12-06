Idaho State Police investigates death of pedestrian killed by driver in minivan

A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross a road in south Caldwell on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A 70-year-old man was crossing the north side of Cirrus Drive when he was hit by a 38-year-old Meridian woman turning left in a minivan onto Moosehorn Way at about 4:58 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The pedestrian, of Caldwell, died from his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

The intersection was blocked for about three hours after the accident to allow “emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene,” according to police.

State police said they were continuing to investigate.