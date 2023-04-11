Idaho State Police investigating head-on collision that resulted in death of Parma man

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a Parma man Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at 5:54 a.m. in Canyon County when a Volkswagen Jetta driving northbound on U.S. 95 just north of Parma appears to have crossed the center divider line and collided head on with a Toyota Corolla driving southbound, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The driver of the Toyota — a 42-year-old male from Parma — died of his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Volkswagen — a 20-year old male from Nyssa, Oregon — was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital in Boise. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police did not publicly identify either driver or give details on the surviving driver’s condition.

Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.