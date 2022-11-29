Update: Idaho State Police locate woman after issuing alert for endangered missing person

Just about 30 minutes after issuing an alert for an endangered missing person, Idaho State Police said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that the 47-year-old woman had been located.

Police did not say anything about her condition in a tweet that went out just after 4 p.m.

Female was located. Thank you for all the assistance. If any questions contact Caldwell Police at 208-454-7531. @isprccs @ISPHeadquarters @ISPWesternIdaho https://t.co/ypLvrWRK0j — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) November 29, 2022

Below is the original story:

An endangered missing person alert was issued for a 47-year-old woman via Idaho State Police on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an alert and tweet from ISP, Rebecca Lott was having a medical emergency and her location is unknown. Lott is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 104 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees Lott is asked to call 911.

Lott was last contacted on Tuesday and was last seen driving a 2013 red Dodge Avenger with the Idaho license plate 2C5294U, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.