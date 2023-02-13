Idaho State Police issue missing person alert for 60-year-old endangered woman

Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert for a 60-year-old Boise woman.

Brenda Hardinger, who has dementia, was last seen Sunday walking out of a care center in the 10000 block of West Smoke Ranch Drive, according to a 12:30 a.m. tweet from state police. This is near the intersection of West Overland and South Five Mile roads.

Hardinger is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 202 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and blue jeans.

The Boise Police are looking for missing and endangered Brenda Hardinger who walked away from care facility located at 10000 block of W Smoke Ranch Ave in Boise. If seen please call 911 or Boise Police at 208-377-6790 pic.twitter.com/ZFFp5goFnT — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) February 13, 2023

State police said that Hardinger “expressed interest” in going to Yellowstone and could be hitchhiking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790.