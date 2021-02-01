Idaho State runner speaks out against Biden executive order on gender identity

President Biden signs gender identity executive order which allows transgender women to compete in women's athletics. Idaho State cross country runner Madison Kenyon and her attorney Christiana Holcomb discuss the fight for a fair and level playing field.

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearingBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Ursula von der Leyen attempts to pin blame on deputy for embarrassing U-turn in vaccine export row

    Ursula von der Leyen on Monday pinned the blame for the vaccine fiasco that led Brussels to threaten a hard border on the island of Ireland on her trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. The European Commission president threw her deputy, who leads DG Trade, under the bus amid rising anger from EU capitals at her “go it alone” tactics during last week’s battle with AstraZeneca. Jean-Claude Juncker, Mrs von der Leyen's predecessor, said he was "very much opposed" to her export restriction measures. In a speech in Stuttgart on Sunday, Mr Juncker also said of the EU’s vaccine procurement: "It all went too slow, it all should have been done more transparently, even though that would have been difficult." “This regulation falls under the responsibility of Mr Dombrovskis,” said Eric Marmer, the European Commission’s chief spokesman, referring to the former prime minister of Latvia, a Brussels veteran with a reputation for caution. “In my country we have a saying, ‘Only the Pope is infallible’. Mistakes can happen along the way the important thing is that you recognise them early on,” Mr Mamer said. Alexander Stubb, the former prime minister of Finland who campaigned to be appointed European Commission, president was scathing about Mrs Von der Leyen. He said "Number one rule of any leader: if your organisation screws up; never, ever blame your team publicly" Mrs von der Leyen was forced into a humiliating climbdown on Friday after announcing Brussels would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, to prevent AstraZeneca vaccines being smuggled into Britain from Northern Ireland. The move, which was announced without notifying Ireland or Britain, would have created a “vaccine border” after years of Brexit talks to avoid a hard border on the island. After the Irish prime minister called Mrs von der Leyen, the regulation, which could have facilitated a vaccine export ban to non-EU countries including Britain, was amended. Mr Mamer said that the regulation to create an “export transparency mechanism”, which including the Article 16 measure, was passed provisionally and at speed by the entire College of Commissioners on Friday. Asked by the Telegraph if this was Ms Van der Leyen’s worst week, he said: “We believe that we are on the right track since the beginning of this pandemic in ensuring there is as cohesive and as effective a European response as possible. Mrs von der Leyen’s attempts to pass the buck cut no ice with EU diplomats, who suggested she had gone rogue, or German MPs in Berlin, who plan to summon Ursula von der Leyen for questioning. In a further blow to Mrs von der Leyen, the move was led by MPs from her own party, Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU). Mrs von der Leyen has refused calls for a public debate on the debacle in the European Parliament. Instead she will on Tuesday hold closed door meetings with MEPs with parties who approved her appointment. It is understood that Mrs von der Leyen took personal charge of the vaccine row and that DG Trade’s senior official is Sabine Weyand, whose objections to triggering Article 16 were reported to have been overruled. Ms Weyand is keenly aware of the political sensitivities around the Brexit divorce treaty’s Northern Ireland Protocol. She was Michel Barnier’s deputy Brexit negotiator and a key figure in the creation of the Irish border backstop.

  • House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

    U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security. Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, also pushed federal agencies to screen military recruits and those seeking government security clearances for ties to violent extremism on social media.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearingBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • West Virginia Gov. Calls for Large-Scale Stimulus: ‘If We Throw Away Some Money Right Now, So What?’

    West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican, called for a large-scale economic relief bill on Monday in comments to CNN. Justice’s remarks came after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) called for targeted economic relief to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Manchin has dismissed the idea of sending out $2,000 stimulus checks to all Americans making less than $75,000 a year, calling instead for infrastructure projects “to put people back to work.” On Monday, however, Governor Justice indicated that he would not be overly concerned about the price tag of a new relief bill. “We need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country—if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Justice told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “We have really got to move and get people taken care of, and get people back on balance.” Harlow pointed out that Senator Manchin has called for more targeted relief efforts, however Justice said he had not spoken to the senator regarding negotiations over the bill. “I don’t really know exactly what the thinking could possibly be there,” Justice said. “We got people who are really hurting, and that’s all there is to it.” **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Justice’s remarks come several hours before President Biden is set to meet with ten Senate Republicans to discuss a compromise coronavirus relief bill. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) told CNN that the compromise bill includes more targeted relief, with $1,000 checks to individuals making $50,000 or less, and would be less costly than the current $1.9 trillion bill proposed by Democrats. While Democrats could attempt to pass their proposal via budget reconciliation, allowing for a simple majority vote and eliminating the possibility of a GOP filibuster, the party would need all 50 of its senators to vote in favor of the measure. This means Manchin would need to agree to the proposal, as well as fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • Yellowstone hotspot powering volcano system shocks researchers — by millions of years

    “About 20 years ago, this story might have been dismissed as fantasy.”

  • Aung San Suu Kyi: Rise and fall of Myanmar's revolutionary hero turned 'arrogant' ruler

    The virtues that once made Aung San Suu Kyi a saint of non-violent struggle led to a dramatic fall from grace in power – but she is still the most potent threat to Myanmar's would-be military dictators. The daughter of General Aung San, a national hero widely credited with winning Burmese independence from British rule, Ms Suu Kyi always projected a sense of destiny – critics might call it entitlement – to lead her country. Following a military coup in Myanmar on Monday morning, however, the nation's controversial figurehead was detained in an early morning raid – later urging her followers to take to the streets in protest. Ms Suu Kyi was only two years old when her father was assassinated in 1947, and she was largely raised overseas by her diplomat mother. After a privileged upbringing in India and the UK, Ms Suu Kyi studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford before settling down with her husband, the historian Michael Aris, in Britain.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearingBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Sacramento Community Mourns Beloved Market Owner Who Passed Away at 60

    Family, friends and customers held a vigil over the weekend to honor the memory of a man who died in his grocery store in Sacramento, California. Chue “Calvin” Yang, 60, passed away from a heart attack last Tuesday while working in his Midtown store, DJ Market, where he had spent the last 20 years. The couple settled in Sacramento, where they raised four sons and seven daughters.

  • Duck hunters kidnapped and robbed of their weapons, North Carolina police say

    One of the hunters was shot, according to officials.