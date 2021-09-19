An Idaho store owner says missing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie appeared 'happy' during a stop they made on their road trip

Gabby Petito North Port Police Department

A local business owner said that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie visited her store in late August, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

The owner of Rustic Row said the couple was in the store for at least 15 minutes.

"They seemed happy," the owner told EastIdahoNews.com.

In an interview with the outlet, the owner of Rustic Row in Victor, Idaho said that the couple made a stop at their store on August 25 or 26.

"They told me they were traveling from Florida. They had just been to Teton Park and they said they were interested in going to Yellowstone and I told them they could go to the west entrance," the owner told EastIdahoNews.com.

"They seemed happy and when they left, she hollered back from the door that they were engaged and then I said congratulations," she continued.

The owner notified the FBI about her interaction with the couple after she saw the news about Petito, according to the report. The New York Post reported that the store is about 30 miles away from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Petito's believed last known location.

Petito's mother said she previously heard from her daughter via Facetime on August 24 when the couple was departing from Salt Lake City, Utah to make their way to Wyoming. She said she later received a text from Petito on August 30 saying that she lost service in Yosemite, but does not believe it was from her daughter, a family lawyer previously told Insider.

Authorities have been searching for Petito, a 22-year-old from Blue Point, New York since was reported missing on September 11 after a road trip with Laundrie. A map created by Insider shows the couple's journey from when they departed for their trip, which was documented on their Instagram accounts.

Laundrie returned home from the trip to the couple's home in North Port, Florida with the van on September 1 without Petito. Local police have said that he has refused to speak with investigators. Authorities named Laundrie a "person of interest" in his girlfriend's disappearance, and his family said they haven't seen him since earlier this week.

"We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port. Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in this case," Florida's North Port Police Department said in a statement.

As of Sunday, Laundries's location remained unknown, but police are searching for him in the Carlton Reserve in Florida. The search for Petito continued in Wyoming.

