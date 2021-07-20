Idaho superintendents decry ‘inflammatory’ rhetoric over critical race theory

Don Coberly, Geoffrey Thomas, Teresa Fabricius, Wil Overgaard
·5 min read

The 2020-21 school year was a long year for Idaho school districts. The pandemic wrought havoc on everyone, including students, parents, teachers, administrators and school boards. Masks and school closures sparked controversy among those in favor and those against, and educators felt the brunt of “never making the right decision.” But they persevered, and the last few months of the school year appeared to bring light at the end of the tunnel.

What should have been a time of healing and preparation for next school year was not to be. As part of a national campaign to discredit public education, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its state-level partners launched an all-out attack on educators, who have, in the words of the Idaho Freedom Foundation leader, been responsible for the “left’s unchecked radicalization of young people that has been unfolding for years in the government indoctrination camps we call public schools.” Their objective was and is to divide communities and sow dissent.

Unchecked radicalization? Government indoctrination camps? What evidence is there to support these statements?

As former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones wrote in an op-ed a few weeks ago, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its leader want to end public schools. The Idaho Freedom Foundation has been open about it, noting that K-12 education is “the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today.” But let’s be clear here: their campaign against “indoctrination” is really about spreading disinformation and breeding distrust and in making people believe that public schools have no valuable function in society.

However, the necessity of public schools is in “preserving the stability of a republican form of government depending mainly on the intelligence of the people,” as specified in the Idaho Constitution, Article IX, Section 1.

So with the advent of the push to abolish “indoctrination” in Idaho public schools, Idaho’s Legislature passed a law that outlawed the teaching of concepts that are supposedly part of critical race theory, without providing a definition for it. Most teachers had never heard the term critical race theory until they read it was banned. The primary accomplishments of the bill were to create distrust, scare teachers and to make them think twice about teaching critical thinking. It was and is a woefully misguided solution in search of a problem.

But the Idaho Freedom Foundation leader would have you believe that: “Our schools have downplayed the importance of liberty and a free society. Students hear next to nothing about the roles capitalism and private property have played in American prosperity. But they’ve read and heard plenty of positive portrayals of socialism, Marxism and communism.”

Downplayed liberty and a free society? Positive portrayals of socialism, Marxism and communism? Nothing about capitalism and private property? These are the musings of people who have never darkened the door of an Idaho public school classroom. If they had, they would see what the people of Idaho already know: that our teachers, school board members, administrators and support personnel are patriotic, good-hearted citizens who teach and serve out of love for the students of their communities.

Here are a few of the actual student goals in Idaho’s U.S. government standards:

  • Describe historical milestones that led to the creation of limited government in the United States, such as the Declaration of Independence (1776), Articles of Confederation (1781), state constitutions and charters, United States Constitution (1787) and the Bill of Rights (1791).

  • Analyze important events and individuals responsible for bringing about political changes in the United States.

  • Compare and contrast different economic systems and relate each to different forms of government.

  • Describe the origins of constitutional law in western civilization, including the natural rights philosophy, Magna Carta (1215), common law and the Bill of Rights (1689) in England.

  • Analyze the essential philosophies, ideals and objectives of the foundational documents of the United States, including the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and Federalist Papers.

  • Explain the central principles of the United States governmental system including a written constitution, rule of law, popular sovereignty, limited government, separation of powers, checks and balances, majority rule with minority rights, judicial review and federalism.

These and other standards in government and U.S. history provide a framework for essential student understanding of these important topics. They don’t include advocacy of any political systems, and teachers are certainly not required to downplay other systems.

This kind of rhetoric from the Idaho Freedom Foundation is inflammatory and dangerous, and as a result we now have an “Indoctrination Commission” led by two candidates for political office devoted to “rooting out” the supposed activities described by the Idaho Freedom Foundation leader, even though the written standards established for our kids are clearly stated.

All of this is rhetorical overreach. Idaho legislators often use “local control” as a moniker when it is convenient, but the Indoctrination Commission is certainly a big government committee. Idaho parents have never been shy about expressing their displeasure with curricula to their locally elected school board. Issues are taken care of at the local level by locally elected officials, and that’s how it should be.

Furthermore, Idaho already has a Professional Standards Commission and a Code of Ethics for Teachers. Parents and patrons can and do file complaints with the standards commission about violations of any of the code.

Idaho’s business leaders understand that a well-educated workforce is crucial to the state’s future success, and many of their vision and mission statements reflect a commitment to tolerance, equity and diversity, which are among the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s targets in schools.

So instead of condemning educators and school board members, let’s thank them for the work they have done during the difficult time of the pandemic and confirm our faith in them as they teach the curricula prescribed by their local districts. And let’s tell legislators that we care about our educators and want them treated fairly and paid well.

And, finally, let’s return local control to our communities and our elected school boards, and stop giving credence to special interest groups trying to divide our communities.

Don Coberly, Geoffrey Thomas, Teresa Fabricius and Wil Overgaard are retired Idaho school superintendents.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri lawmakers press state for evidence of critical race theory in schools

    The state education department said the ‘vast majority’ of schools do not teach the academic concept.

  • Hannity begs his viewers to get vaccinated: 'Please take COVID seriously'

    Fox News's Sean Hannity urged his viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccination on Hannity Monday night. "Please take COVID seriously," begged Hannity. "I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need anymore death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously." Preliminary data from several states has shown that over the past few months, 99.5% of the people who have died from COVID were unvaccinated, and Hannity's plea comes as the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States, spreads throughout the country. Meanwhile, other Fox News primetime hosts, like Tucker Carlson, continue to have a completely opposite opinion. On Monday, in the hour right before Hannity, Carlson told his viewers, “There are a lot of those people giving you medical advice on television, and you should ignore them. The advice they’re giving you isn’t designed to help, it’s designed to make you comply. And you shouldn’t comply mindlessly. You’re an American adult. You’re allowed to ask simple questions and then demand clear answers.” But while Hannity pleaded with his viewers to get vaccinated, the host also noted that it's important to do the research first. "There are people too. Very rare cases, but they are out there, where people have serious underlying health conditions that can be aggravated by the vaccine. That is why it is important you research, talk to your doctor, your doctors, et cetera, and you make the decision in conjunction with your doctor, research on your own that is best for you."

  • Senate Democratic Whip Claims Demographics ‘Are Not on the Side of’ GOP

    During an address before Congress, Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin suggested that Republican-dominated state legislatures are enacting election bills as a defense mechanism because the GOP has lost its competitive power and no longer represents the majority of Americans.

  • Sen. Berger crusades for ‘the rule of law’ after years of undermining it for political gain

    The NC Senate leader undercut judicial independence

  • Republican senators abandon stronger IRS enforcement for funding $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

    Republican senators working to negotiate a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill are ditching plans to strengthen enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service as a way to pay for the legislation, Sen. Rob Portman said Sunday.

  • CBS News poll: Most Americans don't want voting to become harder

    With Republican lawmakers in many states pushing bills to tighten voting rules, a new CBS News poll finds most Americans don't want to see the voting process become harder. CBS News' Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto joins Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" with the details.

  • State Republicans shun lawmakers critical of Trump and his big lie

    Internal battles may ultimately weaken the party, critics suggest State GOP officials are eager to oust Liz Cheney, and any other lawmakers who don’t pay homage to the former president. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Across the United States, Republican state party officials are taking unprecedented steps to discourage or even purge critics of Donald Trump and promote potential allies of the former president. These efforts are the latest sign of Trump’s ongoing stranglehold over areas of the

  • In Lee’s Summit, saying n-word is OK sometimes. Coach should not have kept his job

    Apparently, the school district’s unwritten policy about teachers repeating slurs needs to be clarified. | Opinion from Mara’ Rose Williams

  • The Democrat blocking progressive change is beholden to big oil. Surprised?

    Joe Manchin owns millions of dollars in coal stock, founded an energy firm and Exxon lobbyists brag about their access to him. Republicans fundraise on his behalf Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, chairs a Senate energy and natural resources committee hearing. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As “thousand-year” heat waves caused by the climate crisis rock the west coast and biblical floods engulf major cities, Senate Democrats are negotiating a $3.5tn budget package that could inc

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't believe anyone peddling an easy solution on homelessness

    A physician with experience serving homeless people says an 'all of the above' response is needed, not a single cure-all.

  • Companies claim there’s a labor shortage. Their solution? Prisoners

    Worker advocates say prison labor programs exploit workers with few options as bosses refuse to raise wages to attract employees The construction industry hires formerly incarcerated workers, often at low pay and with no benefits. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Some employers around the US are responding to perceived worker shortages in their industries by pursuing cheap sources of labor, such as people currently or formerly in prison. During a recent industry conference, a Waste Management Se

  • The Texas Senate voted to end a requirement for schools to teach that white supremacy is bad

    Texas Republicans targeted parts of the curriculum teaching about civil rights as part of their campaign against "critical race theory."

  • 'We're not in a war': White House tamps down tensions with Facebook over virus misinformation

    President Joe Biden and his administration are trying to soften their expressions of frustration with social media platforms over the spread of coronavirus misinformation online.

  • Biden White House backs away from Facebook fight — for now

    President Joe Biden walked back criticism that Facebook was "killing" Americans en masse by allowing coronavirus falsehoods to spread online after both sides traded disinformation accusations.

  • Educators Prepare for “Second Pandemic” with Mental Health First Aid

    The Second Pandemic — Averting a Children’s Mental Health Crisis: As many children prepare to return to in-person learning and amid alarming reports from around the world pointing to an escalating crisis surrounding children’s mental health, some communities are rushing to get out ahead of the grim forecasts. In Texas, teachers and mental health care […]

  • Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

    President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills. At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.

  • Police officers attacked during Jan. 6 Capitol riots will testify at select panel's first hearing

    The Jan. 6 select committee's first hearing on July 27 will feature law enforcement officers who were subject to some of the highest-profile acts of violence during the Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.Why it matters: The officers, who suffered a range of traumas, have demanded accountability from the Republicans who downplayed the events or voted against certifying the 2020 election results that day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Tennessee postpones vaccine summit as it continues to dial back vaccination outreach

    The Tennessee Immunization Summit was scheduled for August as recently as last week but is now indefinitely postponed, the health department site says.

  • Man who left threatening voicemails for judge in Michael Flynn case sentenced to 18 months in prison

    A New York man who left threatening voicemails to a federal judge presiding over the case of Michael Flynn was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis is trying to reverse the CDC's cruise restrictions in the state, saying it's hurting Florida's economy, as Delta variant rages across the US

    Since cruises set sail again last month amid reopening efforts, multiple cruises have reported cases of COVID-19 aboard the boat.