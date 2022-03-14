Idaho teacher arrested on charges of lewd conduct with a student. Here’s what we know.

A former Emmett teacher was charged after allegedly committing lewd conduct with a 15-year-old student, according to the school district and court records.

The Black Canyon High School teacher, Dustin Kisner, was charged with two felonies for lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, according to online court records. The 35-year-old posted his $100,000 bond in January. The Emmett Messenger Index first reported the charges.

Sometime between December 2021 and January 2022, Kisner had sexual intercourse with the student, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Gem County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kisner was also issued a no-contact order against the student as a part of the bail conditions and isn’t allowed to have “contact with any minor under the age of 18 without direct supervision,” according to court documents.

The Emmett School District told the Idaho Statesman via email that Kisner is no longer an employee as of Feb. 21. The district declined to provide additional information..

The district told the Messenger Index in February: “District Administration is aware of an incident in the district involving a staff member and a student. Because the matter involves a sensitive personnel matter, Administration cannot provide any information regarding the incident, its circumstances, or the parties involved. That being said, the Emmett School District does assure you that this matter is being addressed fully and in compliance with district policy and applicable law. Please understand student and staff safety and confidentiality are always our top priority.”

Kisner’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14 in Gem County.