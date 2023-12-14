Idaho is too great for hate
Not in our town, not in our state
The investment arm of the UK retail bank M&G has led a funding of $340 million into Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce startup, in one of the largest financing rounds secured by an Indian startup in 2023. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which helps merchants in smaller Indian cities and towns secure inventories from major brands as well as gain access to working capital, said the new funds include some convertible debt. Existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global have also participated in the new round, which awaits regulatory nod.
Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.
Law enforcement will now need a judge's consent in order to obtain push notification data from Apple.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.
Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Gig workers in the EU will soon get new benefits and protections, making it easier for them to receive employment status.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
With the site of sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy still in doubt, the United States has entered a bid to host bobsled, luge and skeleton in Lake Placid.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Many Democrats say a new approach to taxes would ensure that the ultrarich pay their fair share, but the Supreme Court may soon block the idea from ever becoming a reality.
Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
The state Supreme Court ruled against a pregnant woman who had sought a court approved-abortion after her fetus was given a fatal diagnosis.
Kate Cox, a pregnant Texas woman diagnosed with a genetic order that puts her baby at risk of death, crosses state lines to seek abortion care. Pro-abortion advocates says this tracks with the uptick in interstate travel since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.