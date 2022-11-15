Idaho university murders - live: Police hunt mystery suspect in stabbing deaths of four students

The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.

Police say the group of friends - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.

Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.

In an update on Tuesday, police assured that there is no “imminent threat” to the community but did not disclose any evidence that led to that conclusion.

Police also revealed that the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that has not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile eerie photos have emerged of the friends smiling together just one day before the killings.

Four University of Idaho students in ‘crime of passion’

Smiling victims pictured together one day before killings

Idaho students’ cause of death revealed

Police say no threat to the community

Grieving family pay tribute to Kaylee Goncalves

Candlelit vigil to honour murdered students

19:45 , Bevan Hurley

A candlelit vigil will be held to honour four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on Sunday.

Idaho Public Radio tweeted that the event will be held on the Administration Lawn in Moscow at 5pm local time on Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil honoring @uidaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen has been announced for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Administration Lawn in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/O9fRq9dicX — Idaho Public Radio (@IdahoPubRadio) November 15, 2022

Grieving family pay tribute to Idaho homicide victim Kaylee Goncalves

19:25 , Bevan Hurley

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students who were killed has described her as their “defender and protector”.

Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.

“Kaylee was, is, and always will be our defender and protector,” her sister Alivea told KREM2.

Goncalves was the middle sister of five siblings, and was the “fairness fighter” of the family, Alivea told the news site.

“She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights or life. Kaylee was the ultimate go getter and constantly wanted an adventure.”

Police say the four friends were stabbed to death. They have not yet arrested any suspects.

A statement from the Goncalves family, following the loss of their sister and daughter, Kaylee:



“Kaylee was, is, and will always be our defender and protector… She didn’t hold back on love, fights or life.”



Kaylee is one of four found dead Sunday near Univ of Idaho. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/OxyFkA6aO8 — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 14, 2022

Mayor says students were killed in ‘crime of passion’

19:05 , Megan Sheets

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge reacted to the University of Idaho student slayings by saying he believed they were a “crime of passion”.

He declined to explain that belief to the New York Times, saying only: “It seems to have some of the hallmarks thereof.”

Asked to elaborate by The Spokesman-Review, a newspaper based not far across the state border in Spokane, Washington, Mr Bettge said he had reached that judgement via process of elimination.

“We don’t really know what it was,” he admitted.

Nevertheless, Mr Bettge urged citizens not to worry for their own safety, calling it “a targeted, one-off situation” that was “not likely to be repeated”.

Mystery over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Police say no threat to the community

18:45 , Megan Sheets

Police described the University of Idaho student slayings as “an isolated, targeted attack” and continued to insist “there is no imminent threat to the community at large” in an update on Tuesday.

It is not clear what evidence has led investigators to that conclusion.

Two days on from the slayings, the murder weapon has not been recovered, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. While police have said that they are treating the incident as a homicide and are seeking a suspect, they have not confirmed whether or not they have a suspect or suspects on their radar.

Investigators are currently working to establish a timeline of the victims’ movements on the evening of 12 November and early morning of 13 November as part of the probe.

Smiling victims pictured together one day before killings

18:25 , Megan Sheets

On Saturday – just hours before their murders – 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves had shared photos of the four victims and some of their other friends on her Instagram account.

In one carefree image, the group had their arms around each other, lifted each other on their shoulders and smiled into the camera.

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Goncalves captioned the post.

Hours later, four of the friends were dead.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Sunday (Instagram)

Madison Mogen, left, and Kaylee Goncalves were among the four University of Idaho homicide victims (Kaylee Goncalves / Instagram)

Ethan Chapin, left, and Xana Kernodle, were among the four University of Idaho students killed on Sunday (Xana Kernodle / Instagram)

Idaho students’ cause of death revealed

18:19 , Megan Sheets

The four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home over the weekend were all stabbed to death in an “isolated, targeted attack” – with the killer still at large.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.

Police had responded to the property after receiving a mysterious 911 call reporting an “unconscious individual”.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four friends – all sorority or fraternity members at the college – dead inside the home.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released new details about the murders, revealing that all four victims were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife”.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:

