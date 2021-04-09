The Idaho Way: Even some Republicans call this ‘worst session ever’ of Idaho Legislature

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

“Worst legislative session ever.”

That’s the refrain heard from several corners of the state this year, as Idaho legislators have drawn not just the usual ire of the left and Democrats, but frustration from lifelong Republicans and moderates who say this session is more out of control than usual.

“We’ve had some pretty bad ones in the past, but for sure this one is the most disappointing,” former Republican candidate for governor Tommy Ahlquist said in a phone interview. “Every year, I’m completely blown away that our government doesn’t have a coordinated legislative agenda that really gets after the problems that we’re facing.”

He cited such important issues as property taxes, statewide infrastructure and education funding.

Instead, Idaho legislators have spent most of their time trying to usurp power from the governor, from the attorney general, from cities and states, school boards and districts, even from voters, and they’ve taken action on a seemingly endless string of fringe topics that have no substantive impact, such as public art, Powerball and social justice. Legislators reconvened this week after a COVID-induced two-week recess and picked up where they left off, many of them still not taking necessary health precautions.

Although Ahlquist wasn’t specific about particular seats or a strategy at this point, he said he would get behind efforts to oust some Republican legislators.

In the first part of a two-part series on the “worst session ever,” I take a look at efforts both informal and formal to change the Idaho Legislature.

Still no masks

We now know how much the Idaho Legislature’s COVID-19-induced recess is going to cost us taxpayers. Unfortunately, when legislators came back to town, most of them were still not wearing masks or socially distancing, things that could prevent another outbreak, another recess and more cost to the taxpayers.

Loving the Foothills to death

The Foothills is one of the most often-cited reasons people love living in Boise, not just for the scenic backdrop but because the area is a vital source of outdoor recreation that so many Treasure Valley residents love. Unfortunately, we’re loving the Foothills to death.

That’s why new rules are needed and more may be on the way.

Defending diversity

Four U.S. military veterans and Boise State University alumni wrote a guest opinion, an open letter to Idaho legislators, defending diversity programs at Boise State. You can read their letter here.

Courthouse rules

Following the brouhaha over Ammon Bundy refusing to wear a mask in court, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan wrote a guest opinion this week explaining why there are rules in place to keep everyone safe in the state’s courthouses.

‘Merchants of doom’

The Idaho Freedom Foundation is continuing its bizarre obsession with allegations of the indoctrination of preschool children through a federal grant meant to help children show up ready for school by the time they reach kindergarten. Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children executive director Beth Oppenheimer dispels myths about the grant and her organization in this guest opinion piece.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on the difficulties of buying a house in Boise, the Idaho Legislature’s attack on education, infrastructure spending, teaching racism and sexism in schools, and a couple of letters on Idaho’s closed primaries.

