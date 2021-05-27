An Idaho woman accused of killing her kids in 'doomsday' couple case has been found unfit to stand trial

Lori Vallow Courtesy of the Rexburg Police Department

Lori Vallow, who is charged in the deaths of her two children, was found incompetent to stand trial.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are entangled in a web of suspicious deaths.

Chandler, Arizona, police told Insider Thursday that they also recommended she be charged in the murder of her ex-husband.

Lori Vallow, the Idaho wife accused with her husband of killing her two children, has been found unfit to stand trial in the case, according to a court order.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum, a court-ordered psychological evaluation determined that Vallow was "not competent to proceed" with a trial and recommended "restorative treatment" instead.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell were charged with first-degree murder in her children's deaths earlier this week.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, were last seen in September 2019. Their disappearances and Vallow and Daybell's "doomsday" religious beliefs sparked national attention.

The couple skipped town after their children went missing and were found months later in Hawaii. Law enforcement officers stretching across several states were left to piece together their involvement in multiple missing persons and suspicious death cases, including the ex-spouses of both Vallow and Daybell.

Daybell remains charged with the children's killings. He is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her home in October 2019 not long after the children went missing.

Police in Chandler, Arizona, told Insider Thursday that they are also seeking that the Maricopa County District Attorney charge Vallow in the death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow.

On July 11, 2019, police in Chandler, Arizona, responded to the shooting of Vallow's estranged husband, Charles, at her home, according to a police report provided to Insider by Sgt. Jason McClimans.

McClimans said that officers had received a call from Lori Vallow's brother, Alexander Cox, reporting that he had shot and killed his sister's husband in self-defense.

Officers later learned that Charles had visited Lori Vallow's home to pick up his adopted son, J.J., and Lori and Charles had been involved in a verbal argument around visitation, McClimans said.

Five months after the shooting, on Dec. 12, Cox was found dead at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, Brenda Carosko, a spokeswoman for the Gilbert Police Department, told Insider at the time. An autopsy revealed he died from blood clots and heart failure.

"The Chandler Police Department submitted its investigation involving Lori Vallow and the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1, 2021," McClimans said in an emailed statement. "The submitted charge is Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder; ARS 13-1003A. It is currently under review by the

Maricopa County Attorney's Office."

