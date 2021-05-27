An Idaho woman accused of killing her kids in 'doomsday' couple case has been found unfit to stand trial

Kelly McLaughlin,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·3 min read
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Courtesy of the Rexburg Police Department

  • Lori Vallow, who is charged in the deaths of her two children, was found incompetent to stand trial.

  • Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are entangled in a web of suspicious deaths.

  • Chandler, Arizona, police told Insider Thursday that they also recommended she be charged in the murder of her ex-husband.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Lori Vallow, the Idaho wife accused with her husband of killing her two children, has been found unfit to stand trial in the case, according to a court order.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum, a court-ordered psychological evaluation determined that Vallow was "not competent to proceed" with a trial and recommended "restorative treatment" instead.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell were charged with first-degree murder in her children's deaths earlier this week.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, were last seen in September 2019. Their disappearances and Vallow and Daybell's "doomsday" religious beliefs sparked national attention.

The couple skipped town after their children went missing and were found months later in Hawaii. Law enforcement officers stretching across several states were left to piece together their involvement in multiple missing persons and suspicious death cases, including the ex-spouses of both Vallow and Daybell.

Daybell remains charged with the children's killings. He is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her home in October 2019 not long after the children went missing.

Police in Chandler, Arizona, told Insider Thursday that they are also seeking that the Maricopa County District Attorney charge Vallow in the death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow.

On July 11, 2019, police in Chandler, Arizona, responded to the shooting of Vallow's estranged husband, Charles, at her home, according to a police report provided to Insider by Sgt. Jason McClimans.

McClimans said that officers had received a call from Lori Vallow's brother, Alexander Cox, reporting that he had shot and killed his sister's husband in self-defense.

Officers later learned that Charles had visited Lori Vallow's home to pick up his adopted son, J.J., and Lori and Charles had been involved in a verbal argument around visitation, McClimans said.

Five months after the shooting, on Dec. 12, Cox was found dead at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, Brenda Carosko, a spokeswoman for the Gilbert Police Department, told Insider at the time. An autopsy revealed he died from blood clots and heart failure.

"The Chandler Police Department submitted its investigation involving Lori Vallow and the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1, 2021," McClimans said in an emailed statement. "The submitted charge is Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder; ARS 13-1003A. It is currently under review by the
Maricopa County Attorney's Office."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, and Rock Hudson's 1956 Movie Giant Was Filmed in Marfa, Texas

    The movie won director George Stevens an Academy Award.

  • Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

    The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder and insurance fraud in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

  • U.S. May Fine Pipeline Operators for Unreported Cyberattacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Pipeline operators who fail to report cybersecurity attacks to the Department of Homeland Security could face fines of $7,000 a day or more under regulations being released Thursday in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily paralyzed the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline.The so-called security directive being issued by Homeland Security will be followed in the near future by an additional set of rules for pipeline operators, according to senior department officials who asked not to be identified.The new mandates, a shift from a long-held system of voluntary guidelines and self-reporting, is in response to the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co.“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Thursday.In addition to requiring pipeline owners to report incidents, Thursday’s security directive to companies that operate about 100 critical pipelines would stipulate that a designated representative be available around the clock as the point of contact, according to the statement.The directive will also require operators to compare their practices with Transportation Security Administration guidelines and identify and report risks.That has pipeline operators concerned the new measures could be harmful to the department’s voluntary system.“Pipeline operators want to avoid a ‘ready, fire, aim’ approach from the government where we fail to incorporate lessons learned from Colonial or potentially make things worse by regulating the wrong thing or doing it in the wrong way,” said John Stoody, a spokesman for the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, which counts Colonial among its members, said before the regulations were unveiled.The department officials said they still planned to work collaboratively with the pipeline industry, even as Homeland Security works to craft more structured oversight.“TSA is also considering follow-on mandatory measures that will further support the pipeline industry in enhancing its cybersecurity and that strengthen the public-private partnership so critical to the cybersecurity of our homeland,” TSA said in the statement.Unlike power plants, U.S. pipelines have not been required to follow any federal cybersecurity mandates, even though Homeland Security was given the authority to impose them through its Transportation Security Administration when it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.That’s been an approach the industry has championed -- and fought for as well. An effort in 2012 to require cyber regulations for pipelines and other significant infrastructure through legislation failed after intense lobbying by oil companies and other corporate interests.The new measures come after hackers who stole data and locked computers forced the shutdown of Colonial’s roughly 5,500-mile-long (8,851-kilometers) pipeline system for nearly a week. The pipeline, which provides about 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast, was turned back on after company paid a $5 million ransom, but not before the shutdown caused shortages at gas stations.“Any potential regulations should enhance reciprocal information sharing and liability protections, as well as build upon our robust existing public-private coordination to streamline and elevate our efforts to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Suzanne Lemieux, the American Petroleum Institute’s manager of operations security and emergency response.(Updates with Mayorkas statement, details beginning in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Jennie Garth opens up about feeling 'threatened' by other women on set of ‘90210’

    The actress got candid on her "9021OMG" podcast about her time on the hit ‘90s show and shared how it “messed with her.”

  • Fun, foul-mouthed reunion for Turner, Douglas on ‘Kominsky’

    Now at 76 and 66 years old, Douglas and Turner are back on screen together in the third and final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” The Los Angeles-set “Kominsky Method” doesn’t place the pair in the same exotic locations as 1984’s “Romancing the Stone” or its sequel “Jewel of the Nile.” It was with that in mind that Douglas thought to invite Turner to join “The Kominsky Method” in its second season to play his character’s sharp-tongued ex-wife, who's introduced during a phone call.

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Rollins Tells Henry The Brutal Truth

    Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday. Guest starring Ethan Cutkosky, Bill Irwin, Sideara St. Claire and Deirdre Lovejoy.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV's biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks -- but the payoff doesn't stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming...

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Review: For his return to the movies he chose 'State Funeral,' one that has everything

    Filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa's 2019 documentary "State Funeral" about the death of Josef Stalin, uses previously unseen archival footage.

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Vasilevskiy stands tall as Lightning advance past Panthers

    The Tampa Bay Lightning know they count on Andrei Vasilevskiy. With one of the NHL’s top goaltenders leading the way, the defending Stanley Cup champions are looking like a team determined to keep the crown after eliminating the Florida Panthers from the first round of the playoffs in six games. Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots en route to his second career playoff shutout Thursday night, a 4-0 victory finishing the first-ever postseason series between intrastate foes who have never had much of a rivalry until now.

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.

  • Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

    Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays' third hit of the game.

  • Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

    On the same day the Tigers' general manager criticized his team's defense, Detroit made enough plays in the field to win a game in which it had just three hits and scored once. Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday night. Detroit did solid work early when Cleveland was batting to keep the game scoreless.

  • EU, Japan throw support behind Olympics, with aid of vaccines from Europe

    BRUSSELS/TOKYO (Reuters) -The European Union and Japan on Thursday backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against a fourth wave of infections. "We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a summit. Japan's vaccination drive has been glacially slow, with just over 5% of the population having had a shot, and several polls have shown the majority of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Games.