Idaho woman who protested outside a former Ada County official’s home sentenced to jail

A 52-year-old Idaho woman who took part in a protest outside a former official’s home was sentenced to jail time Wednesday.

Fourth District Judge Darla Williamson sentenced Susan Lang to seven days in jail after the Caldwell resident was convicted in July of disturbing the peace outside the home of Diana Lachiondo, at that time an Ada County commissioner and member of the Central District Health board.

Lang received credit for time served, so she’s expected to be released Monday, online jail records showed. Under Idaho law, Lang could have been sentenced to up to six months in jail.

“Susan Lang’s efforts to harass and intimidate local officials and their families are profoundly disturbing,” Amy Herzfeld-Copple, the Western States Center’s deputy director of programs and strategic initiatives, said in a news release. “Lang is one of several People’s Rights leaders to be arrested in recent years for threatening behavior or violence, ranging from harassment of government officials, shootouts with law enforcement and participation in the January 6 U.S. Capitol assault.”

In December 2020 — during a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Central District Health Board of Health met to vote on an order to mandate masks in public and private spaces throughout the health district. The Boise-based health district’s meeting was quickly postponed as protesters gathered outside health district headquarters and multiple board members’ homes.

“Can I interrupt you for just a moment?” Lachiondo said, choking up during the 2020 meeting. “My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now, and there are protesters banging outside the door. I’m going to go home and make sure he’s OK.”

Yvonne St Cyr, who was indicted on six federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, was arrested alongside Lang and one other person in that 2020 protest. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the Boise City Prosecutor’s Office for additional information.

“Our communities need a robust response that includes serious accountability and the firm rejection of this type of harassment,” Herzfeld-Copple said. “Our government must hold extremist organizations and individuals accountable, to ensure the stability of our democratic institutions, safety of our neighborhoods, and protection of our most vulnerable community members.”

At least three board members had protesters outside their homes, including Dr. Ted Epperly. Epperly was later removed from his position by the Ada County Board of Commissioners in 2021 in a move that he called “political.”

Epperly previously told the Statesman that about 15 people were outside his home. They beat on garbage cans, flashed strobe lights into the windows and knocked on his door, he said.

At Lachiondo’s house, armed protesters yelled, banged, fired air horns, played sound clips of the movie “Scarface” and accused her of “tyranny and cowering inside,” according to a Facebook post she made following the protest. Lachiondo wasn’t home, but her two sons were, along with her mother, who was out taking their dog for a walk.

Lachiondo posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday night after Lang was sentenced. It showed a woman writing a message outside her home in chalk. The message, which was incomplete in the photo, read, “ Public officials need to conduct public— .”

Lachiondo is no longer a public official.

Aside from yesterday, she said she hasn’t seen any protesters outside her home since the days surrounding the 2020 incident, she told the Statesman by phone.

“Our family is trying to move on from the incidents in 2020,” Lachiondo said. “We appreciate most Idahoans are kind, thoughtful people.”