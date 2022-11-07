Idaho Woman receives prison for running over stranger she thought was someone else

A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else.

Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett.

Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Morgan originally pleaded not guilty to all charges, but as part of a plea agreement, she agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated battery in exchange for the prosecution dismissing the charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Morgan hit the man with her vehicle in the WinCo parking lot in Idaho Falls on Jan. 18 around 7:45 p.m., according to police reports. Court documents show at the time, Morgan believed the man was someone else.

The crash occurred while the victim was crossing a lane of traffic near the Liquor Store.

“(The victim) was struck by the vehicle and stayed on the ground after being struck,” the detective wrote in the report. The collision broke both of the victim’s feet.

Based on surveillance footage, the detective wrote the act was “very deliberate and on purpose.”

After the detective met with Morgan, it was revealed she had run over the wrong person.

The detective asked Morgan who she thought she had run over. She gave a different name than the victim’s.

“I informed Brandi that she did not hit (the person she thought she did) and she said, ‘Great.’ I further said that she ran over an innocent person and broke both his legs. I asked Brandi if she thought anger overclouded her judgment and took over her. Brandi agreed and said, ‘That’s the biggest regret of my life.’”

According to documents, Morgan never denied the allegations against her.