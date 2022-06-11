Idaho worker sued recruiting company for disability discrimination. Here’s the result

A company with a big Idaho presence will pay $125,000 to a former Hailey employee and provide other relief to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the former employee, the agency announced Friday in a news release.

Jivaro Professional Headhunters, a recruiting services company, is based in California and has offices in Hailey, Boise and Coeur d’Alene.

Felicia Bauer was hired to work at the Hailey office. She was hospitalized because of her disability and the company unlawfully fired her, according to a news release from the EEOC. Jivaro responded by filing a lawsuit against her in state court for reporting the company to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

It is illegal to fire an employee because of a disability and to retaliate against employees who report violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In addition to paying Bauer $125,000, Jivaro agreed to hire an ADA consultant and implement policies ensuring ADA compliance. Jivaro will also train its staff on laws related to discriminating against people with disabilities and anti-retaliation, according to the release.

“This employer acted callously towards an employee who needed accommodation and took extraordinary measures to punish her for asserting her rights,” EEOC senior trial attorney Teri Healy said in the release. “The EEOC will vigorously defend employees to protect their right to report discrimination without fear that their employer will act vindictively.”