Idahoans will soon see income tax cuts and rebates coming after Senate approves bill

It’s not exactly what many senators wanted, but the Idaho Senate voted on Tuesday to approve a $600 million income tax cut and rebate package, sending the bill to Gov. Brad Little, who championed the proposal ahead of this year’s legislative session.

House Bill 436 reduces the top individual income tax bracket and corporate tax rate from 6.5% to 6%. It also provides $350 billion in rebates, which cover either 12% of someone’s 2020 income taxes or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater.

Legislators debated whether the state’s $1.9 billion surplus should be spent on an income tax cut or other forms of tax relief, such as property taxes or income taxes.

“You don’t always get just what you want,” said Sen. Steve Vick, a Dalton Gardens Republican. “This money belongs to the people who work here and live here, and they should have it back in their pocket.”

Senators approved the bill in a 27-7 vote, after the House passed it on Jan. 20.

Republicans said it’s the largest tax relief bill in state history.

A family of two adult workers with two children that makes $110,000 per year would see a tax cut of about $988, or $582 from the rebate and $384 from the ongoing cut in the individual income tax rate. A family of four with a $50,000 income would see an $80 ongoing tax cut on top of a $300 rebate.

The bill would also reduce the tax rate for the second-lowest tax bracket — those whose taxable income is between $1,000 and $3,000 — from 3.1% to 3% and it reduces the number of tax brackets.

The tax cut and rebate package now heads to the governor’s desk. Little is expected to sign the bill into law.

Opponents favor other types of tax relief

Democrats in both chambers opposed the bill. They argued the $600 million price tag would limit other types of tax relief that could be achieved this session.

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a Boise Democrat, said Tuesday that she has not received “one single email” from a constituent asking for an income tax cut, but hundreds have asked for property tax cuts and a grocery tax repeal.

“Once this bill goes through, we can’t claw this money back,” Ward-Engelking said.

Sen. Christy Zito, a Hammett Republican, attempted to amend the bill to add a grocery tax repeal provision. The motion failed 26-8.