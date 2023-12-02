Idaho's beauty inspires old Moscow PD mural

Dec. 2—A new mural adorning the former Moscow Police Station is designed to be a snapshot of Idaho's natural beauty.

The artwork is the senior project of University of Idaho senior Mikaela Herrick, who is majoring in studio art and design.

The mural's design was approved by the university, which bought the Fourth Street building in 2021 when the Moscow Police announced plans to move into its new station on Southview Avenue.

The downtown building is under construction to become the new Vandal Welcome Center and Prichard Art Gallery, Herrick said.

Her mural is called "Here We Have Idaho" and it took her a couple weeks to complete as she worked around the late fall weather.

"I had to prepare myself because I did work in 40-degree weather," she said. "I had to do a lot of research on different types of paint that I could use in cold weather."

Her goal was to create an image that meant something to her while also reflecting the university.

"Idaho means a lot to me," she said. "The nature in Idaho influences a lot of my artwork, and so I did elements that make up Idaho."

The mural includes the state flower, Syringa, as well as other flowers seen in Idaho such as the honeysuckle and shooting star. The state tree (western white pine) and the state fish (cutthroat trout) can also be seen.

Herrick hopes the mural inspires other artists while also making passersby happy when they see it.

"I notice that when people walk by murals they smile or they take pictures up against them," she said. "So that was kind of my goal with this one."

Herrick said she enjoys the challenge of painting murals, even if it means having to paint while 15 feet in the air.

"It's a fun challenge to be able to upscale my paintings," she said.

Herrick, who attended Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, graduates from the UI this month.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.