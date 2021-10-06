Idaho’s governor, lieutenant governor have power struggle over COVID policies
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has said he will rescind an order regarding COVID-19 vaccines issued by his temporary replacement while he was away visiting the southern border.
With Little among a group of Republican governors currently in Texas, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Tuesday saying she “fixed” Little’s original policy by banning schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or mandatory testing. The Idaho state constitution gives the powers of the governor to the lieutenant governor .
Little issued a statement minutes after McGeachin’s tweet, , “I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return.”
This is not the first time McGeachin has attempted to alter the state’s pandemic policies in Little’s absence. In May, with Little at the Republican Governors Association conference in Tennessee, , which Little later reversed upon his return, an "abuse of power,” a “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt” and the “kind of over-the-top executive action amounts to tyranny — something we all oppose.”
Little never issued a state mask mandate of his own but some local authorities, county governments and schools did.
In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor do not run on the same ticket, so Little did not select McGeachin as his running mate. McGeachin, who is also a Republican, has already announced her intention to run for governor in 2022. Little is eligible for reelection and would face McGeachin if he runs again as expected.
McGeachin launched her campaign earlier this year with the slogan “Make Idaho Free Again” and has of the election results in all 50 states. Republican officials loyal to former President Donald Trump have pushed for such partisan reviews of last year’s election results in an attempt to prove that widespread fraud occurred at the polls, although there is no evidence to support such assertions. A attempt to prove that Trump won Arizona in November split Republicans in the state before ultimately determining that President Joe Biden than originally thought.
, Idaho has among the worst rates in the country for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the last week. The state’s remains among the lowest in the nation.
“I’ve been listening to people all across the state with the concern about, especially, why are little kids being forced to wear masks in school,” McGeachin . “My oath to the Constitution is to protect those rights and freedoms of the individual, and I’ve never supported any type of a mandate on the individual, especially when it comes to health care choices.”
McGeachin tweeted Wednesday that “The media continues to mischaracterize my efforts to defend individual Liberty. I'm NOT working against the vaccines. I'm working against the MANDATES.” Her contains and , including recent posts stating that natural immunity is better than the vaccine, although medical experts say that vaccines .
In addition to trying to alter vaccination rules in the state, McGeachin also attempted to send National Guard troops to the southern border. A have sent troops and law enforcement officials to the border in recent months amid .
“As of Wednesday, my constitutional authority as Governor affords me the power of activating the Idaho National Guard,” McGeachin wrote in a letter to Major General Michael J. Garshak, the guard’s commander, which was . “As the Adjutant General, I am requesting information from you on the steps needed for the Governor to activate the National Guard.”
“I am unaware of any request for Idaho National Guard assistance under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas or Arizona,” Garshak replied. “As you are aware, the Idaho National Guard is not a law enforcement agency.”
Little of the Idaho State Police to Arizona to assist with the border situation. Idaho does not share a border with Mexico, but does with Canada to the north.
“Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and the country,” Little said in a statement.
