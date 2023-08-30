Idalia expected to a Category 4 hurricane at landfall

TechCrunch

Now on Meta Quest headsets, you can download an update that lets you walk on two feet, just like our ancient ancestor, the Ardipithecus ramidus, an early hominid that achieved bipedality 4.4 million years ago. When Meta launched its suite of virtual reality social products, its avatars did not have legs, instead hovering as disembodied torsos. The new Leg IK for Meta is a good start.