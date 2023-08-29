Idalia Expected to Hit Florida as ‘Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane’

Hurricane Idalia will continue intensifying before slamming into Florida on Wednesday, forecasters warn, bringing a potentially deadly storm surge and destructive winds.

Evacuations are already underway Tuesday as Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane. As it barrels across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia is forecast to dramatically increase in power to a Category 3. The National Hurricane Center warned early Tuesday that Idalia “is expected to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida.”

The Big Bend area is expected to be lashed by winds 120 mph winds and up to 12 feet of storm surge—around the same levels of surge seen last year in Florida as Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction as it swept through the state.

Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs

Evacuations have been ordered in 22 counties while schools, airports, and theme parks have been shuttered before the arrival of the storm. With Idalia approaching, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned residents to “buckle up” for power outages and advised those under evacuations to “take it seriously and get to a safer area.”

“This storm is going to hit tomorrow morning, you will start seeing effects in parts of the state later today,” DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news conference. “You still have time to finish your preparations but you have to do that now.” He added that residents don’t have to leave the state but they should get to higher ground.

DeSantis said the state is working with power companies and that 25,000 linemen had been staged in order to respond to potential blackouts. Some 5,500 National Guard members have been activated, while urban search and rescue teams have also been readied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The No. 1 killer in all of these storms is water, whether it’s the storm surge that’s going to happen at the coast or the excessive rainfall that might happen inland that causes urban flash flooding,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN Tuesday.

Idalia was about 320 miles south-southwest of Tampa on Tuesday morning, moving northward at about 14 mph, with forecasters expecting it to accelerate during its landfall on Wednesday. Its track is making it difficult to predict exactly where its center will arrive on land, with the populated areas of both Tallahassee and Tampa potentially in its path depending on the storm’s movements. It has already drenched Cuba with torrential downpours, with some residents forced to flee their homes when as much as 4 inches of rain came down.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration in Florida and has given assurances to DeSantis that the federal government will support the state as it rides out the storm.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.