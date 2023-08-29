Idalia Expected to Hit Florida as ‘Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane’

Dan Ladden-Hall
·2 min read
0
Marco Bello/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters

Hurricane Idalia will continue intensifying before slamming into Florida on Wednesday, forecasters warn, bringing a potentially deadly storm surge and destructive winds.

Evacuations are already underway Tuesday as Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane. As it barrels across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia is forecast to dramatically increase in power to a Category 3. The National Hurricane Center warned early Tuesday that Idalia “is expected to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida.”

The Big Bend area is expected to be lashed by winds 120 mph winds and up to 12 feet of storm surge—around the same levels of surge seen last year in Florida as Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction as it swept through the state.

Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs

Evacuations have been ordered in 22 counties while schools, airports, and theme parks have been shuttered before the arrival of the storm. With Idalia approaching, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned residents to “buckle up” for power outages and advised those under evacuations to “take it seriously and get to a safer area.”

“This storm is going to hit tomorrow morning, you will start seeing effects in parts of the state later today,” DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news conference. “You still have time to finish your preparations but you have to do that now.” He added that residents don’t have to leave the state but they should get to higher ground.

DeSantis said the state is working with power companies and that 25,000 linemen had been staged in order to respond to potential blackouts. Some 5,500 National Guard members have been activated, while urban search and rescue teams have also been readied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The No. 1 killer in all of these storms is water, whether it’s the storm surge that’s going to happen at the coast or the excessive rainfall that might happen inland that causes urban flash flooding,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN Tuesday.

Idalia was about 320 miles south-southwest of Tampa on Tuesday morning, moving northward at about 14 mph, with forecasters expecting it to accelerate during its landfall on Wednesday. Its track is making it difficult to predict exactly where its center will arrive on land, with the populated areas of both Tallahassee and Tampa potentially in its path depending on the storm’s movements. It has already drenched Cuba with torrential downpours, with some residents forced to flee their homes when as much as 4 inches of rain came down.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration in Florida and has given assurances to DeSantis that the federal government will support the state as it rides out the storm.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Idalia: Here's what to do when you're told to evacuate

    Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.

  • Hurricane season is about to peak, and it's likely to be bad

    Forecasters are predicting a busy peak Atlantic hurricane season over the next three months, as the summer of climate change-fueled extreme weather continues.

  • Ford Pro introduces new EV chargers designed for commercial EV fleets

    Ford Pro now offers four chargers for commercial customers that it says will lower ownership costs and make it easier to charge more vehicles at once.

  • Donor sperm can help men who struggle with infertility become dads. Here's what the process is like.

    "Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.

  • Best Buy joins retailers warning that shoppers are struggling to pay credit card bills

    Best Buy sounds the alarm on credit card payments.

  • MoonPay launches venture arm to invest in web3 infra, gaming and fintech

    Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay has launched an investment arm that will focus on early-stage startups in web3, gaming and adjacent fintech categories, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The investment arm, dubbed MoonPay Ventures, will mainly invest between $100,000 to $1 million, targeting seed and Series A rounds. It has already invested in more than 25 companies, including BCB Group, Ledger, BRUT, BeatClub, absolute labs, Create/OS, BridgeTower Capital and Mythical Games, according to Abhay Mavalankar, VP of corporate development and investments at MoonPay.

  • Get up to 52% off Amazing Deals at REI and Backcountry this Labor Day

    Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.

  • Home prices rose again in June but higher mortgage rates complicate housing's outlook

    The S&P Case-Shiller US National Composite home price index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.

  • Primed and ready: Deion Sanders' Power Five debut takes him back to a familiar place

    Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Rockset lands $44M to power real-time search and analytics apps

    Rockset, a company building tools to drive real-time search and data analytics, today announced that it raised $44 million -- $37 million in equity and $7 million in debt -- led by ICON Ventures with participation from Glynn Capital, Four River Partners, K5 Global, Sequoia and Greylock. CEO Venkat Venkataramani says that the new capital, which brings Rockset's total raised to $105 million, will be put toward R&D, geographic expansion and increasing Rockset's investment in sales and marketing. "We raised venture debt as it reduced our average cost of capital, gave us more flexibility with our finance operations while also keeping our dilution low," Venkataramani told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google launches BigQuery Studio, a new way to work with data

    According to a NewVantage survey, 97.6% of major worldwide organizations are focusing investments into big data and AI. Google's proposed solution is BigQuery Studio, a new service within BigQuery, its fully managed serverless data warehouse, that provides a single experience to edit programming languages including SQL, Python and Spark to run analytics and machine learning workloads at "petabyte scale." BigQuery Studio is available in preview as of this week.

  • Google's new A3 GPU supercomputer with Nvidia H100 GPUs will be generally available next month

    Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.

  • Google introduces GKE Enterprise to help companies manage complex Kubernetes environments

    Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.

  • The Morning After: Dolby Atmos will use your TV to expand your speaker setups

    The biggest news stories this morning: Benevolent hackers clear stalking spyware from 76,000 phones, A glow-in-the-dark Analogue Pocket will be available in September, ChatGPT is easily exploited for political messaging despite OpenAI's policies.

  • Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin is now a distant memory

    Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.

  • Max will stream 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' and other AMC+ shows

    Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.

  • MFast get backing from Wavemaker Partners to increase financial services access in Vietnam

    The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.