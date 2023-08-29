Idalia Forecast to Become 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane as It Heads Toward Florida

Hurricane Idalia, which forecasters predicted would reach Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, August 30, is expected to “intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Idalia was forecasted to bring risks of “life-threatening storm surge” to portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the NHC, as well as heavy rain and flash flooding to the southeastern US.

The storm brought heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of western Cuba, and there was still a danger of landslides in the country, according to the NHC.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency on Monday morning to include a total of 46 counties.

Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere satellite imagery showed Hurricane Idalia advancing along the western tip of Cuba toward the Florida Gulf Coast. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOA via Storyful

