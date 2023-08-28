LIVE UPDATES: DeSantis declares state of emergency for more than half of Florida ahead of TS Idalia

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to intensify and is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida.

4:50 p.m. update

Lake County officials are providing an update on Tropical Storm Idalia preparations. Click here to watch the news conference live.





4:40 p.m. update

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has announced it will be closing at noon on Tuesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia. The Zoo will remain closed Wednesday and hopes to reopen Thursday.





4:25 p.m. update

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for more than half of the state, which includes Sumter, Marion, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

DeSantis warned this storm will be severe with power outages for areas in the storm’s path.

He said anyone in Idalia’s path, especially those in low-lying areas, should take shelter on higher ground instead of evacuating the state.





3:55 p.m. update

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Levy County to provide an update on Tropical Storm Idalia preparations. Click here to watch it live.





2:55 p.m. update

SunRail announced it will suspend service on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

🚨 Service Update: SunRail services will be suspended Tuesday, 8/29, as SunRail will begin working to prepare the corridor and render it safe prior to the impending storm. For more information on how SunRail prepares for severe weather, visit: https://t.co/xvk8nBKqnK pic.twitter.com/ZU6atOpUfN — SunRail (@RideSunRail) August 28, 2023





2:45 p.m. update

OneBlood is issuing an urgent call for blood donations before Tropical Storm Idalia makes landfall in Florida.

Officials said there is a need for all blood types, but there is an increased need for types O negative and O positive as well as platelets. Click here for more information.

Read: OneBlood issues urgent call for blood donations ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia





2:25 p.m. update

As Tropical Storm Idalia makes it way toward Florida, Central Florida school districts are monitoring the storm closely and deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

Marion and Lake counties have both announced closures so far due to the storm. Click here for a full county-by-county list.

Tracking Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm





1:45 p.m. update

Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia from Pinellas County. You can click here to watch the update live.





12:40 p.m. update

Orange County leaders are planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to share more information about storm preparations.

.@OrangCoFL's Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia. In preparation for rain, the county will re-open its free self-service sandbag program at select parks beginning today, Monday, Aug. 28, at noon.



🌀Info/Locations: https://t.co/tVzNipWHHA pic.twitter.com/ZHV5rABLnf — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 28, 2023

WFTV will have live coverage of Orange County’s updates on Channel 9 and at WFTV.com.

11:15 a.m. update

As of 11 a.m., Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said the track of Tropical Storm Idalia nudged slightly west. Hurricane and tropical storm storm surge warnings have been posted.

Tropical Storm Idalia watches and warnings as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

11AM Idalia track update, cone has nudged slightly farther west...some hurricane and storm surge warnings posted. pic.twitter.com/qhXhRupqff — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 28, 2023

11 a.m. update

Sandbags are available across Central Florida today ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia. You can see a full list of locations here.

Read: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida today





10:25 a.m. update

Osceola County officials said they will provide an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. You can click here to watch the news conference live.





ORIGINAL STORY

Forecast data shows Idalia will be a Category 3 hurricane or stronger as it strikes the west coast of Florida.

Though Idalia is still a tropical storm, it is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday.

It’s still too early to tell where exactly Idalia will make landfall, but current models show it could be somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and Tampa Bay.

Read: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

Idalia will bring life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds to parts of Florida.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of Monday morning also shows Idalia shifting further to the east and closer to Central Florida.

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Marion and Sumter counties.

Read: DeSantis warns Floridians to be vigilant ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia impacts

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for Polk, Osceola, Lake, Orange and Seminole counties.

People in Florida need to keep a close eye on Idalia because systems approaching from the Gulf of Mexico can be difficult to predict.

If Idalia shifts more towards Central Florida, will we see widespread hurricane conditions.

Watch: Central Florida Spotlight: Tom Terry

Anyone who has not gathered hurricane supplies for their home should do so as soon as possible.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are likely to impact Central Florida on Wednesday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates: